Test Alerts, a Free, Safe and Secure COVID-19 Screening App Announces Enhanced and Premier Upgrades Along with Contact Tracing Support

TROY, Mich., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subscribers to Test Alerts may now upgrade their subscription to obtain ENHANCED or PREMIER level benefits offering capabilities above and beyond our free model being currently being used across the county.

Many of the new paid features are a result of customer requests and ideas. This includes the ability to customize and disable questions and even translate to different languages via our Question Editor. Companies can add branding such as their logo and custom survey code for each location. SMS/text messages can now be used to communicate Covid-19 risks in addition to emails. We have recently rolled out a new operating mode called Visitor Log allowing for restaurants and businesses required to maintain a visitor log without asking health screening questions.

All data is securely maintained on our portal and not shared with any outside agencies. Our dashboard allows for easy data retrieval and reporting. Data is maintained indefinitely and can be retrieved at any time.

The BASIC free level allows a business to conduct:

500 surveys a month

Unlimited locations and alert recipients

30 days of survey history reports

The ENHANCED level ($75/month) allows a subscriber to:

Receive SMS/text message notifications in addition to email alerts

Upload and integrate their own custom company logo for the surveys

Create a customizable survey code (PIN)

Customize survey questions

Retrieve detailed survey history reports for 90 days

The PREMIER level ($200/month) also allows a subscriber to:

Create customizable location alerts based on survey location

Access user invitation and management

Grant access to dashboard for specified individuals

Contact kiosk support for shared device access

Access to detailed history reports for up to one year

Export to Excel in CSV format

About PDANS

Progressive Drug and Notification System (PDANS, Inc.) is a Michigan Corporation founded in 2018. Their core focus has been providing technology to testing agencies that support the Courts of Michigan in order to enable efficient notification of drug and alcohol testing. PDANS, Inc.'s newest technology helps businesses manage the uncertainty around employees returning to work, within a COVID-19 environment, in a safe and efficient manner.

