Test and Measurement Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $31 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.72%

The global test and measurement equipment market size reached US$ 23.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 31.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.72% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Advantest Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

EXFO Inc.

Fortive

Keysight Technologies Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Test and measurement equipment refers to various tools used to measure, analyze, display, test and record electrical data. These tools generate electrical signals and capture the responses from multiple devices in the testing phase to identify faults and ensure the proper functioning of the equipment.

Some of the commonly used test and measurement equipment include oscilloscopes, ammeter, voltmeter, wattmeter, digital multimeters and spectrum analyzers. They are designed to indicate a specific parameter, such as length, weight, current, voltage and temperature and indicate the presence or absence of specific physical characteristics.



Rapid industrialization, along with significant growth in the electronics industry, represents one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the industry growth. Test and measurement equipment are used for checking defects in high-performance and power-efficient consumer electronics and semiconductors during manufacturing.

Consequently, increasing utilization of test and measurement equipment for regular testing and diagnosing any faults in aircraft, helicopters and other machines is also driving the market growth. They are also used for machine control, factory automation and establishing remote sensor connections in the automotive and transportation sectors.

Various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the development of machine-to-machine (M2M) interaction systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These systems offer portable and embedded testing and measurement solutions with remote troubleshooting capabilities and interactive interfaces.

Other factors, including improvements in the networking and communications infrastructure, along with the increasing automation of laboratory instruments, are expected to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global test and measurement equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global test and measurement equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global test and measurement equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Oscilloscopes

6.1.2.2 Signal Generators

6.1.2.3 Multimeters

6.1.2.4 Logic Analyzers

6.1.2.5 Spectrum Analyzers

6.1.2.6 Bert (Bit Error Rate Test)

6.1.2.7 Network Analyzers

6.1.2.8 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Mechanical Test Equipment (MTE)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Non-Destructive Test Equipment

6.2.2.2 Machine Vision Inspection

6.2.2.3 Machine Condition Monitoring

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Service Type

7.1 Calibration Services

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Repair Services/After-Sales Services

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Automotive and Transportation

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aerospace and Defense

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 IT and Telecommunication

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Education

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Semiconductor and Electronics

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



