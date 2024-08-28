Test and Measurement Equipment Market worth $47.01 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116452716

Test and Measurement Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 38.91 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 47.01 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Automated Test Equipment, Product Type, Service Type, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Keeping pace with rapid technological advancements and managing technological obsolescence Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for high-speed and high-bandwidth testing Key Market Drivers Stringent government rules and regulations pertaining to product safety and environmental protection



The rising application of Al and machine learning in test and measurement equipment is increasing the market's demand.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are revolutionizing the manner in which data analysis and testing is done as well as methods of equipment maintenance to optimality within test and measurement field operations.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning improve business performance in terms of data analysis as it helps in better and faster analysis of big data. Due to the sophisticated computations that are incorporated into these technologies, it is capable of spotting minute variations that might be non-detectable through conventional approaches and, hence, better decisions and outcomes. Artificial intelligence and machine learning based predictive maintenance can identify the likely equipment failure before it takes place, and so reduces the time a machine is out of service for maintenance.

Artificial intelligence-based test automation helps in the reduction in the overall cycle time, brings down the chances of errors. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the test and measurement equipment is opening up huge opportunities for the firm that deal in the development and provision of solutions which has Al integration. Since industries continuously aspire for higher level and time-saving testing procedures, there exists a growing market for highly developed test and measurement equipment with integration of these technologies. The emergence of such change has many effects, not only creating breakthrough technologies but also providing fresh opportunities for business development and being a source of competitive advantage in the test and measurement sector.

Product type segment to have the higher market share compared to service type segment of test and measurement equipment market during the forecast period.

The test and equipment market, based on product type, has been segmented into general-purpose test equipment and mechanical test equipment.

This sub-segment provides an in-depth view of the market based on product type. The market for test and measurement equipment by product types includes oscilloscopes, signal generators, spectrometers, and network analyzers. Test and measurement equipment is essential for constructing or building industrial tools, components, and machinery, as well as for the smooth functioning of wireless internet connectivity, desktop computers, aircraft, and electrical infrastructure.

Among all types considered under the general-purpose test equipment segment automated test equipment, oscilloscopes, and modular instruments are projected to hold a major market share between 2024 and 2029. Additionally, modular instruments are also projected to witness the highest CAGR in the market under study during the forecast period. The increased production and consumption of automobiles, rapid advancement of 5G technology in the IT & telecommunication sectors and enhanced adoption of smart solutions by industry players are the key reasons behind the growth of the market.

NDT is an important quality control tool in manufacturing as it enables the early detection of surface and subsurface defects in finished and work-in- progress (WIP) goods. NDT techniques and services have become essential in industries to maintain product quality standards and customer perception toward a brand. Regulatory policies imposed by various governments also help increase the use of NDT for the early detection of defects in industries such as oil & gas, power generation, and aerospace, where equipment failure could lead to major disasters.

Test and measurement equipment market for the Asia Pacific region is projected to have the highest market size and the fastest growing market between 2024 and 2029 forecast.

Market size and growth rate of the test and measurement equipment industry in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the highest between the years 2024 and 2029 of the forecast period due to the economic growth of the countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea and others. The Asia Pacific region comprises of Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India and other Asia Pacific countries. The increasing demand for test and measurement equipment is fueled by the rising adoption of electronic devices such as smartphones, wearables etc. and evolving standards for next-generation telecommunications devices. Additionally, supportive regulatory policies for new semiconductor technologies in developed regions are attracting foreign companies to expand their presence in Asia Pacific. Some Asia Pacific based test and measurement equipment players are Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Advantest Corporation (Japan), and Anritsu (Japan). The increasing demand for automated electronic products acts as an opportunity to grow the test and measurement equipment market in Asia Pacific. For instance, United Nations Development Program on August 2022 said that many countries in the Asia Pacific region have already started focusing on e-mobility and decarbonization in the transportation sector as a part of their NDC (Nationally Determined Contributions) implementation processes. The market in the region is competitive due to the presence of various local players offering specialized solutions. Furthermore, increasing penetration of wireless communication standards is boosting its demand in the IT & telecommunications sector.

Key Players

The companies of test and measurement equipment companies include Keysight Technologies (US), Fortive (US), AMETEK.Inc. (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP. (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), VIAVI Solutions Inc. (US), Anritsu (Japan), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Advantest Corporation (Japan), EXFO Inc. (Canada), Fujian Lilliput Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (OWON) (China), IKM Instrutek (Norway), Uni-Trend Technology (China) Co., Ltd. (China), Particle Measuring Systems is a Spectris Company (US), Mextech Technologies India Private Limited (India), RIGOL TECHNOLOGIES, Co. LTD. (China), Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), ADLINK Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Leader Electronics Corporation (Japan), Crystal Instruments Corporation (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Vaunix Technology Corporation (US), DS Instruments (US), Saluki Technology (Taiwan), and Insplorion (Sweden).

