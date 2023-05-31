Test And Measurement Market size to grow by USD 9,119.5 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the increase in the number of smart-connected devices- Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the test and measurement market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 9,119.5 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Test And Measurement Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Test and Measurement Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Advantest Corp., Anritsu Corp., Ceyear Technologies Co. Ltd., EXFO Inc., Fastech Telecommunications, Fortive Corp., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Mission Critical Electronics, National Instruments Corp., Premier Measurement Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Qmax Test Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SPX Corp., Teradyne Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

advantest.com- The company offers test and measurement instruments such as V93000 exa scale, and evolutionary V93000 EXA scale SoC Test system.

anritsu.com- The company offers test and measurement solutions for telecommunication markets such as mobile wireless and wireline, RF and microwave, broadcasting, and multimedia.

exfo.com- The company offers test and measurement equipments such as optical channel filtering, interferometry and metrology, optical component testing platform, and optical spectrum analyzer.

Test and Measurement Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Test and Measurement Market 2023-2027 Size

Test and Measurement Market 2023-2027 Trends

Test and Measurement Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Market Drivers

Growing demand from end-user industries

Continuous technological developments in the communication industry

Increase in the number of smart-connected devices

Market Trends

Growing popularity of modular test and measurement equipment

Automation of laboratory instruments

Recent development in test and measurement equipment

Market Challenges

Rising demand for rental test and measurement equipment and outsourcing

High cost of equipment and price fluctuation of raw materials

Economic volatility and highly cyclic nature of the electronics industry

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, and challenges for the market. Download Sample reports

Test and Measurement Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The test and Measurement Market is segmented as below:

Product

Wireless Test Equipment



GPTE



Semiconductor Test Equipment



Real-time Test Equipment

End-user

Aerospace And Defense



Telecommunication



Semiconductor And Electronics



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Test and Measurement Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist in test and measurement market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the test and measurement market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the test and measurement market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the test and measurement market, vendors

Test And Measurement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,119.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantest Corp., Anritsu Corp., Ceyear Technologies Co. Ltd., EXFO Inc., Fastech Telecommunications, Fortive Corp., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Mission Critical Electronics, National Instruments Corp., Premier Measurement Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Qmax Test Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SPX Corp., Teradyne Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

