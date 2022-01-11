Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market to Reach US$ 1.20 Bn by 2031, Finds TMR Study
- Automotive companies the world over are seeking sophisticated powertrain variants for legislative transformations in place to address concerns pertaining to the rising number of accidents and growing emission levels
- Automotive companies, along with regulatory agencies and service stations are adopting test automation systems to meet the rising magnitude and complexity of automotive tests for new-age vehicles
Jan 11, 2022, 08:30 ET
ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period (2021-2031). The introduction of stringent guidelines from transportation regulatory agencies to monitor emission levels of vehicles has led to the installation of improved test automation systems for the functional and emission testing requirement of vehicles.
Thus, companies in the test automation for powertrain dynamometer market are marketing their signature test emission systems for emission testing. Furthermore, companies are developing testing platforms that are compatible with engine, chassis, and powertrain dynamometers.
Europe and North America held significant shares of the test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market in 2020. Factors such as long-established R&D facilities of automotive companies, growing demand for power sports and motorsports vehicles, and stringent emission and safety regulations fuel the growth of test automation for powertrain dynamometer market in these regions.
Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market – Key Findings of Report
- Efforts to develop innovative platforms that are robust, customizable, flexible, and tailored for testing applications are underway in the test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market. This involves the development of platforms that enable operational personnel to easily compile test programs and protect the test facility beyond operational limit. Innovations for platforms that help to record data during testing and analyze the data during or at the completion of a test are in progress as well.
- Companies in the test automation system for powertrain dynamometer market are expected to gain from innovations in secure test automation systems for powertrain dynamometers that provide authentication for managing user and access rights. In order to serve this, preference for web-based and virtual network computing-based remote access is being witnessed from automakers for test automation systems. These platforms have the capability to run different types of tests, including component failures and speed tests.
- Vehicle powertrain tests are being adopted by OEMs, service stations, component manufacturers, and transportation regulatory agencies to comply with rigorous testing requirement standards of vehicles
- Demand from automotive companies for sophisticated variants of powertrains to be in line with legislative transformations in the automotive sector is likely to stimulate growth. This has fueled the demand for test volumes comprising extensive and complicated test cycles.
- Role of manufacturers to develop test automation systems to be compatible with testing infrastructure is positively influencing the test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market
- Packaged test automation systems that provide test cycle execution, equipment emission equipment, result computation, and reporting to comply with different legislative standards benefits the test automation systems for powertrain dynamometers
- There is a growing demand for high performance professional automotive software systems with dedicated input/output control and monitoring function surface in the test automation systems for powertrain dynamometers market
Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market – Growth Drivers
- Rising popularity of new generation vehicles that include the likes of electric, autonomous, and connected vehicles has stimulated the demand for testing requirements, and consequently the demand for test automation systems for powertrain dynamometers
- Profitable investment opportunities for ongoing innovations in sensor and computing technologies to improve the analytical performance of automation systems to underscore growth of the test automation for powertrain dynamometer market
Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market – Key Players
- Horiba Automotive
- A&D Technology
- FEV Europe GmbH
- Dyne Sysytems Inc.
- AIP GmbH & Co. KG
- SAJ TEST PLANT PVT. LTD.
- Taylor Dynamometer
- KRATZER AUTOMATION AG
- Power Test Inc.
- SAKOR Technologies Inc.
- Sierra Instruments
- Integral Powertrain
- AVL GmbH
- Unico LLC
- MAHLE Powertrain
- Rototest
- Systems Technology Group Inc.
Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market, by Communication
- Mobile
- FlexRay
- Web
- Embedded Software
- Modbus
- Profibus
- EtherCAT
- Others
- CAN Bus
- Digital IO Module
- Analog IO Module
- Remote IO Module
- ECU Connection (J1939)
- TCU Connection (Linux Based)
- Others
Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Duty Truck
- Bus & Coach
- Motorcycle
- Power Generation Set
- Motorsports
- Autocross
- Hill climb
- Karting
- Circuit Racing
- Rally Cross
- Others
- Powersports
- Snowmobile
- Trikes
- ATVs
- UTVs
- Jet Skis
- Others
- Agricultural Vehicle
- Less than 30 HP
- 30-100 HP
- 101-200 HP
- More Than 200 HP
Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market, by Propulsion
- Internal Combustion Engine
- Electric
- Battery Electric
- Hybrid Electric
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric
Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market, by Testing Type
- Durability Test
- Performance Test
- Vehicle Simulation
- Others
Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
