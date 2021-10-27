Test Automation University, the World's Largest Online Software Testing Education Platform, Celebrates 100,000 Students

Test Automation University marks 100,000 student milestone with a virtual celebration event with workshops, interactive sessions with instructors, giveaways and more

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of the next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced Test Automation University (TAU) has surpassed 100,000 enrolled students. This marks the single largest free online education community for test automation in the world. To celebrate this milestone, TAU will be hosting a virtual event beginning December 1, 2021 called, "TAU: The Homecoming."

To register for the TAU: The Homecoming event, visit tauconference.com .

TAU: The Homecoming is a free two-day virtual conference where TAU instructors will teach live workshops and lead engaging sessions on critical topics in test automation. The event will also feature games, a live DJ, and more.

Confirmed speakers include:

Angie Jones , Executive Director of Test Automation University

, Executive Director of Test Automation University Jason Arbon , Chief Technology Officer at Test.ai

, Chief Technology Officer at Test.ai Andrew Knight , Lead Software Engineer in Test for PrecisionLender at Q2

, Lead Software Engineer in Test for PrecisionLender at Q2 Carlos Kidman , Director of Engineering and Open Source Developer

, Director of Engineering and Open Source Developer Marie Drake , Quality Engineering Manager at Zoopla

, Quality Engineering Manager at Zoopla Julia Pottinger , Head of Training and Development at QualityWorks Consulting Group, LLC

, Head of Training and Development at QualityWorks Consulting Group, LLC Paul Merrill , Principal at Beaufort Fairmont, LLC

, Principal at Beaufort Fairmont, LLC Beth Marshall , Staff Quality and Test Engineer at Smoothwall

, Staff Quality and Test Engineer at Smoothwall Manoj Kumar , Principal Technologist at Thoughtworks

, Principal Technologist at Thoughtworks Mike Clark , QA Engineering Manager at iSpot.tv

, QA Engineering Manager at iSpot.tv Corina Pip, Senior Test Automation Engineer at Sage Intacct, Inc.

Filip Hric , QA lead at Slido

, QA lead at Slido Rudolf Groetz , Agile Engineering Coach / Guild Lead Test & Test Automation at Raiffeisen Bank International AG

, Agile Engineering Coach / Guild Lead Test & Test Automation at Raiffeisen Bank International AG Patrick Döring, Chief Architect Testautomation & Portfolio Manager Testautomation at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

TAU helps people of all skill levels advance their careers. Since announcing its first course in January 2019, the program's 43 renowned instructors have produced a curriculum of 60 individual courses and 13 unique learning paths. The instructors of TAU help guide students on their upskilling journey with materials that cover web, API, mobile, and codeless automation frameworks, and provide training in multiple programming languages, such as Java, JavaScript, C#, Python, Ruby and Swift.

To join Test Automation University and start learning for free, visit https://testautomationu.applitools.com/

"It has been such a joy to witness the growth of Test Automation University. The community of students and instructors is remarkable," said Angie Jones, Head of Developer Relations at Applitools and Executive Director of Test Automation University. "Just two years after TAU began, we are thrilled to be celebrating this 100,000 student milestone with a virtual event for the community to learn and celebrate. Reminiscent of homecoming celebrations in traditional colleges, this event will be fun, interactive and unlike anything the community has experienced."

Test Automation University is sponsored by Applitools. Contact the company at https://applitools.com/contact/sales to learn more about modern software testing and Visual AI.

About Applitools

Applitools is leading the industry in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to test automation, delivering a next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI. Over 400 hundred of the world's top brands from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools' Ultrafast Test Cloud modernizes critical test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way businesses deliver innovation at the speed of DevOps without jeopardizing their brand.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more, visit applitools.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760, ext. 16

[email protected]

SOURCE Applitools