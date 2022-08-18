Test data management market, Growing consumer spending on technological solutions - Technavio

Application (on-premise and cloud-based)

Component (solutions and services)

Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

The market is driven by the growing adoption of automation by enterprises. In addition, the growing consumer spending on technological solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the Test Data Management Market. Request Free Sample Report.

Major Five Test Data Management Companies:

ANSYS Inc.: The company operates through one business segment that is simulation software and services, through which, it offers variety of software and related services to customers from the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports sectors.

BMC Software Inc.: The company offers test data management solution which includes an end-to-end combination of the technology, expertise, and best practices needed to support a data protection and optimization initiative across the enterprise.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd.: The company offers test data management solutions for centralized data governance, automated data management, data analysis and identification, and high availability

Dassault Systemes SE: The company offers software solutions, for the development of a new concept to the realistic experience of the resultant product, through all stages of detailed design, scientific simulation and manufacturing.

DATPROF: The company offers test data management products such as data masking, data subsetting, data automation, and data discovery products.

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Buy sample report now !

Test Data Management Market Driver

The increasing adoption of automation by businesses is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the worldwide test data management market. TDM expedites the procedure and greatly improves its effectiveness. Automating the procedure during the development and testing phase ensures the calibre of the test outcomes. Long-term time savings, reduced effort, and continual assistance in the discovery of data problems are all benefits of TDM. During the projection period, market expansion will be fueled by the rising adoption of automation. Download Free Sample Report.

Test Data Management Market Challenges

The lack of awareness and standardization is one of the major obstacles to the expansion of the global test data management sector. If there isn't a consistent data request form, the testing cycles may take longer because the team will be requesting for data in different formats, which may be confusing.

Test Data Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 761.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.32 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ANSYS Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, DATPROF, Delphix Corp., Ekobit d.o.o, ESCO Technologies Inc., GenRocket Inc. , Hexagon AB, Informatica LLC, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mage Inc., Oracle Corp., Original Software Group Ltd., Parasoft Corp., Siemens AG, and Solix Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Component

6.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 BMC Software Inc.

11.4 Broadcom Inc.

11.5 Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

11.6 DATPROF

11.7 Delphix Corp.

11.8 Ekobit d.o.o

11.9 Informatica LLC

11.10 Infosys Ltd.

11.11 International Business Machines Corp.

11.12 Oracle Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

