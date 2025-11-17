Test Innovators Unveils The Most Sought-After Independent & Private Schools of 2025

New 2025 rankings from Test Innovators reveal the top 50 most sought-after independent and private schools across the U.S.

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Test Innovators, the leading practice platform for admissions tests, has announced its annual ranking of The Most Sought–After Independent & Private Schools of 2025. The list reflects the schools that attracted the highest levels of applicant interest.

Each year, Test Innovators analyzes thousands of student declarations of interest to identify the 50 most sought-after independent and private schools. Check out the list here.

Key Findings

The list highlights schools with sustained brand recognition and high applicant demand.

Families increasingly seek schools with rigorous academics, inclusive admissions, and appealing extracurricular offerings.

The top 3 schools have remained unchanged for the last 5 years, though their rankings have shifted.

California, Massachusetts, and Texas are the states with the most schools on the list.

One school is featured on the list for the first time.

About Test Innovators' Ranking Methodology

Test Innovators bases this ranking on declared school application intent data from its platform, aggregated across thousands of students during the 2025-26 admissions cycle. The list is not reflective of admissions outcomes or acceptance rates, but rather of where students are applying.

Why It Matters

The Most Sought–After list offers valuable insight for families interested in applying to independent and private schools. It illustrates trends in interest, introduces additional school options, and provides a reference point for school competitiveness.

About Test Innovators

Test Innovators is an education technology company that supports students with personalized admissions test practice. The Test Innovators data-driven online platform provides each student with the most impactful practice, teaching them test-taking skills and helping them maximize their scores. Test Innovators is committed to helping students gain access to quality education by ensuring they put their best foot forward on test day.

Test Innovators has helped over 500,000 students reach their potential on the ISEE, SSAT, HSPT, PSAT, ACT, and SAT. To learn more, visit testinnovators.com.

