Test Prep Insight Launches Online Marketplace to Help Students Prepare for Exams

RENO, Nev., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Test Prep Insight, an online education and test prep review company, today announced that it has launched a completely revamped website, with updated content and a new user experience. The website features a sleek interface, refreshed and expanded content, and new product comparison tools. Additionally, the company has added a significant number of exam-related resource articles to its library.

"We are ecstatic to share our new website with our users," said John Ross, President of Test Prep Insight. "Our new site offers a completely fresh look and feel that we think our readers will appreciate. Our aim is to make researching and comparing test prep products as informative and efficient as possible, and we think this revamped site accomplishes that goal. Our updated content and user experience will be tremendously helpful for our readers in their test prep search process."

The website revamp also coincides with a corporate name change. Formerly known as Zivadream Test Prep, the company has timed the launch of its new website with its name change. "We are a source that students trust for accurate and unbiased test prep information, and we want a name that reflects that experience. Our new name – Test Prep Insight – demonstrates our deep commitment to providing insightful and genuinely helpful test prep-related information," continued Ross.

Despite these updates, nothing will change with respect to how Test Prep Insight reviews test prep products. The company still purchases, evaluates and thoroughly reviews every course, book and study product that it covers through a series of practical assessments. In addition, the company partners with a team of industry experts to verify that all information in every review is comprehensive and current, ensuring test takers are getting trustworthy and up-to-date information.

"We believe this transparency is what differentiates us from other review sites, and makes Test Prep Insight the most accurate and credible source for test prep information on the internet," said Ross.

Test Prep Insight is an online education company that helps individuals make more informed decisions about the test prep products they purchase through detailed reviews, comparisons and best lists, covering all major entrance and professional exams.

