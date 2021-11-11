Test Preparation Market In India to Increase by USD 7.22 Bn |Technavio's Research Insights Highlights the Rising Number of Enrollments in Test Preparation Courses as a Key Driver

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The test preparation market in India is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For Instance-In January 2020, CL Educate Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AICTE, the Implementation Agency for the National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) scheme. It was an initiative of the Ministry of HRD, Government of India, for better learning outcomes in education through public-private partnerships and was launched across the country as a pilot phase in all approved government colleges in India.

Geographical Market Analysis

The countries such as Algeria and Angola are expected to emerge as prominent markets for test preparation market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The increasing use of analytics is one of the key test preparation market trends in India. Web analytics provides data regarding new student enrollments, which can further be utilized to offer improved coaching to the new batches. Vendors are using web analytics to study the data concerning the type of exam, student, and previous question papers. The use of learning analytics and web analytics helps vendors to apprehend the data and improve the overall design of the coaching provided to students, thus enhancing their role in the learning process. The benefits are leading to the increasing use of analytics in the test preparation market in India, which is resulting in market growth.

However, the test preparation market in India witnesses increasing competition from private tutors which may hamper the market growth. Tutoring is one of the fast-growing businesses. Many students are not comfortable attending group classes and opt for private tutors. Private tutoring is a far more effective method of learning for some students, enabling them to learn and grow at their own pace.

Test Preparation Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.25 Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries Algeria and Angola Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aakash Educational Services Ltd., Bansal Classes Kota, CL Educate Ltd., FIITJEE Ltd., Kaplan Inc., Pearson Plc, Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.



