Test Preparation Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% from 2021 to 2026 | ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc, Club Z Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The test preparations market in US size is estimated to grow by USD 11.93 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc, Club Z Inc., CogniFit Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Instructure Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Test Preparation Market in US

Test Preparation Market Insights in the US -

Vendors : 15+, Including ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc, Club Z Inc., CogniFit Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Instructure Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC.

: 15+, Including ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc, Club Z Inc., CogniFit Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Instructure Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC. Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (University exams, Certifications exams, High school exams, Elementary exams, and Other exams) and End-user (Higher education and K-12, and learning model (blended and online).

Major Drivers - The rising use of analytical tools in test preparations drives the test preparation market growth in the US during the forecast period. Some of the key advantages of analytical tools in test preparation include offering efficient and effective test preparation modules as well as providing different insights which can be utilized by teachers, trainers, as well as students to analyze their progress with the help of reporting tools and hence optimizing the overall learning process. For example, Kaplan is a prominent e-learning platform offering various Kaplan Partner Solutions through its corporate partnership programs. The Kaplan Partner Solutions comprises test preparation programs that provide performance analysis tools. The main advantage of these performance-tracking tool is that it assists educators in recognizing program trends and any remaining matriculation and retention issues related to individual students. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the test preparations market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The advancement in technologies in test preparation services is an emerging trend in the market during the forecast period. There is a rising demand for the technologically advanced mode of delivery, as well as innovative test preparation by means of several visual technologies due to factors such as the increasing tech-savvy population and growing adoption of tablets, mobile phones, and other mobile devices. Due to this advancement in technology, several educators are using visual technologies such as AR and VR and other smart technologies such as virtual schools to enhance the learning experience for students. For example, MITAR games launched by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Teacher Education Program and The Education Arcade blend real-life locations with virtual individuals and scenarios to improve the learning skills of the student. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the test preparations market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Key Challenges - The increasing availability of open-source test preparation materials and the growth of the unorganized sector is expected to impede the test preparation market growth in the US during the forecast period. Pearsons is one of the reputed vendors of content and courseware. As the testing preparation market is fragmented with numerous domestic and international course providers that offer generic and specialized test preparation courses, it is expected to negatively impact the test preparation market. One of the main reasons is that the courses offered by these several unorganized local vendors lack content clarity and are mostly incomplete. Hence, they require modification and frequent updation. Furthermore, several startups are also offering test preparation services such as mock tests, practice question papers, and various other materials similar materials. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the test preparations market growth in the US during the forecast period.

The test preparation market in the US report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Test Preparation Market In The US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the test preparation market in the US between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the test preparation market size in the US and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the test preparation market in the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the test preparation market vendors in the US

Test Preparation Market Scope In The US Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 11.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.61 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc, Club Z Inc., CogniFit Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Instructure Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

