Test preparation market in the US to grow by USD 11.93 billion, Insights on the Key Drivers and Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The test preparation market size in the US is projected to grow by USD 11.93 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.39% from 2021 to 2026. The market size growth of the university exams will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The rising number of enrollments in nationalized as well as standardized tests in the US and rising demand for private tutoring because of increased competition among the students are the prominent factors facilitating the growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Test Preparation Market in US 2022-2026
For insights on the other segments

Test Preparation Market in the US: The increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations drives the growth

  • The increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations is one of the key drivers supporting the test preparation market growth in the US. The analytical tools provide not only effective and efficient test preparation modules but also offer various insights that can be used by teachers, trainers, as well as students to identify their progress by means of reporting tools, thereby optimizing the entire learning process. For instance, Kaplan, through its corporate partnership programs, provides various Kaplan Partner Solutions (KPS) consisting of test preparation programs that offer performance analysis tools. These performance-tracking tools help educators identify program trends and any outstanding matriculation and retention issues associated with individual students. Other factors such as the growth of the test prep market in India and other countries will drive the test preparation market growth during the forecast period.

Test Preparation Market in the US: Technological advances in test preparation services are the key trend in the market

  • Technological advances in test preparation services are one of the key trends in the market. The rising tech-savvy population and rising adoption of tablets, mobile phones, and other mobile devices have led to an increased demand for the technologically advanced mode of delivery, as well as innovative test preparation through the incorporation of various visual technologies. Moreover, educators are emphasizing the use of visual technologies such as AR and VR and other technologies such as virtual schools to impart education to students. For instance, MITAR games developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Teacher Education Program and The Education Arcade blend real-life locations with virtual individuals and scenarios to enhance the learning skills of the student. Hence, these factors fuel the growth of the test preparation market in the US.

Download our exclusive report on the test preparation market in the US covering market challenges, vendor analysis, and growth opportunities

Test Preparation Market in the US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the test preparation market in the US by Product (University exams, Certification exams, High school exams, Elementary exams, and Other exams) and End-user (Higher education and K-12).

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

 Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.

Test Preparation Market In The US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 11.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.61

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc, Club Z Inc., CogniFit Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Instructure Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                           

                1.1 Market Overview

                                Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                                Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                                Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

                                Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

                                Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

                                Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                Exhibit 07:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 08:  Market characteristics

                2.2     Value chain analysis       

                                Exhibit 09:  Value chain analysis: Education services

                                2.2.1    Inputs

                                2.2.2    Operations                                                                                         

                                2.2.3    Marketing and sales 

                                2.2.4    Support activities 

                                2.2.5    Innovations 

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market Definition

                                Exhibit 10:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2     Market segment analysis             

                                Exhibit 11: Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2021 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026    

                                Exhibit 12:  US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 13:  US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 14:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 16:  Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 17:  Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 18:  Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 19:  Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 20:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5.    Market Segmentation by Product

                5.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 21:  Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                5.2     Comparison by Product

                                Exhibit 22:  Comparison by Product

                5.3     University exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026   

                                Exhibit 23:  University exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 24:  University exams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4     Certifications exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026             

                                Exhibit 25:  Certifications exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 26:  Certifications exams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.5     High school exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026                

                                Exhibit 27:  High school exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 28:  High school exams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.6     Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                                Exhibit 29:  Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 30:  Elementary exams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.7     Other exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 31:  Other exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 32:  Other exams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.8     Market opportunity by Product 

                                Exhibit 33:  Market opportunity by Product

6.    Market Segmentation by End-user

                6.1     Market segments           

                                Exhibit 34:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                6.2     Comparison by End-user              

                                Exhibit 35:  Comparison by End-user

                6.3     Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026   

                                Exhibit 36:  Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 37:  Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.4     K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026            

                                Exhibit 38:  K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 39:  K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.5     Market opportunity by End-user              

                                Exhibit 40:  Market opportunity by End-user

7.    Market Segmentation by Learning model

                7.1     Market segments           

                                Exhibit 41:  Learning model - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                7.2     Comparison by Learning model 

                                Exhibit 42:  Comparison by Learning model

                7.3     Blended - Market size and forecast 2021-2026    

                                Exhibit 43:  Blended - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 44:  Blended - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.4     Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026        

                                Exhibit 45:  Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 46:  Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.5     Market opportunity by Learning model 

                                Exhibit 47:  Market opportunity by Learning model

8. Customer landscape                         

                                Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                8.1     Overview           

                                Exhibit 48:  Customer landscape

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                9.1 Market drivers     

                                9.1.1    Increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations

                                9.1.2    Increasing emphasis on online mode of test preparation

                                9.1.3    Rising demand for test preparation services in the US

                9.2 Market challenges              

                                9.2.1    Availability of open-source test preparation materials and growth of the unorganized sector 

                                9.2.2    Rising number of test-optional institutes

                                9.2.3    Increase in education debts

                                Exhibit 49:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                9.3 Market trends      

                                9.3.1    Technological advances in test preparation services

                                9.3.2    Rising emphasis on private tutoring

                                9.3.3    Increase in M&A activities and the number of startups

10. Vendor Landscape                           

                10.1  Competitive scenario    

                                Exhibit 50:  Vendor landscape

                10.2  Landscape disruption    

                                Exhibit 51:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 52:  Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis               

                11.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 53:  Vendors covered

                11.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 54:  Matrix on vendor position and classification

                11.3  ArborBridge Inc.              

                                Exhibit 55:  ArborBridge Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 56:  ArborBridge Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 57:  ArborBridge Inc. - Key offerings

                11.4  Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc               

                                Exhibit 58:  Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - Overview

                                Exhibit 59:  Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - Business segments

                                Exhibit 60:  Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - Key News

                                Exhibit 61:  Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 62:  Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - Segment focus

                11.5  Club Z Inc.          

                                Exhibit 63:  Club Z Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 64:  Club Z Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 65:  Club Z Inc. - Key offerings

                11.6  CogniFit Inc.      

                                Exhibit 66:  CogniFit Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 67:  CogniFit Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 68:  CogniFit Inc. - Key offerings

                11.7  Edgenuity Inc.   

                                Exhibit 69:  Edgenuity Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 70:  Edgenuity Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 71:  Edgenuity Inc. - Key offerings

                11.8  Graham Holdings Co.     

                                Exhibit 72:  Graham Holdings Co. - Overview

                                Exhibit 73:  Graham Holdings Co. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 74:  Graham Holdings Co. - Key News

                                Exhibit 75:  Graham Holdings Co. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 76:  Graham Holdings Co. - Segment focus

                11.9  Instructure Inc.

                                Exhibit 77:  Instructure Inc.  - Overview

                                Exhibit 78:  Instructure Inc.  - Product and service

                                Exhibit 79:  Instructure Inc.  - Key offerings

                11.10                McGraw Hill Education Inc.         

                                Exhibit 80:  McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 81:  McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 82:  McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 83:  McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus

                11.11                Pearson Plc        

                                Exhibit 84:  Pearson Plc - Overview

                                Exhibit 85:  Pearson Plc - Business segments

                                Exhibit 86:  Pearson Plc - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 87:  Pearson Plc - Segment focus

                11.12                TPR Education IP Holdings LLC   

                                Exhibit 88:  TPR Education IP Holdings LLC - Overview

                                Exhibit 89:  TPR Education IP Holdings LLC - Product and service

                                Exhibit 90:  TPR Education IP Holdings LLC - Key offerings

12. Appendix                            

                12.1 Scope of the report         

                                12.1.1 ????Definition

                                12.1.2 ????Objectives

                                12.1.3 Notes and caveats

                12.2  Currency conversion rates for US$           

                                Exhibit 91:  Currency conversion rates for US$

                12.3  Research methodology

                                Exhibit 92:  Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 93:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 94:  Information sources

                12.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

