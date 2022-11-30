Test preparation market in the US to grow by USD 11.93 billion, Insights on the Key Drivers and Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The test preparation market size in the US is projected to grow by USD 11.93 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.39% from 2021 to 2026. The market size growth of the university exams will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The rising number of enrollments in nationalized as well as standardized tests in the US and rising demand for private tutoring because of increased competition among the students are the prominent factors facilitating the growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Test Preparation Market in US 2022-2026

Test Preparation Market in the US: The increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations drives the growth

The increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations is one of the key drivers supporting the test preparation market growth in the US. The analytical tools provide not only effective and efficient test preparation modules but also offer various insights that can be used by teachers, trainers, as well as students to identify their progress by means of reporting tools, thereby optimizing the entire learning process. For instance, Kaplan, through its corporate partnership programs, provides various Kaplan Partner Solutions (KPS) consisting of test preparation programs that offer performance analysis tools. These performance-tracking tools help educators identify program trends and any outstanding matriculation and retention issues associated with individual students. Other factors such as the growth of the test prep market in India and other countries will drive the test preparation market growth during the forecast period.

Test Preparation Market in the US: Technological advances in test preparation services are the key trend in the market

Technological advances in test preparation services are one of the key trends in the market. The rising tech-savvy population and rising adoption of tablets, mobile phones, and other mobile devices have led to an increased demand for the technologically advanced mode of delivery, as well as innovative test preparation through the incorporation of various visual technologies. Moreover, educators are emphasizing the use of visual technologies such as AR and VR and other technologies such as virtual schools to impart education to students. For instance, MITAR games developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Teacher Education Program and The Education Arcade blend real-life locations with virtual individuals and scenarios to enhance the learning skills of the student. Hence, these factors fuel the growth of the test preparation market in the US.

Test Preparation Market in the US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the test preparation market in the US by Product (University exams, Certification exams, High school exams, Elementary exams, and Other exams) and End-user (Higher education and K-12).

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Test Preparation Market in India by Product, End-user, and Learning Method – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The test preparation market size in India is projected to grow by USD 9.07 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation in India by product (university exams, certification exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams), end-user (post-secondary and K-12), and learning method (offline learning and online learning).

Sample Preparation Market by Product, End-user, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The sample preparation market size is projected to grow by USD 2.29 billion during 2020-2024. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (consumables and instruments), end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, clinical, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Test Preparation Market In The US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.61 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc, Club Z Inc., CogniFit Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Instructure Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

