Test Preparation Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 11.93 billion | Increasing Use of Analytical Tools in Test Preparations to Boost Growth | Technavio

Test Preparation Market in the US: Driver

The increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations is driving the growth of the test preparation market in the US. Analytical tools provide effective and efficient test preparation modules and also offer various insights that can be used by teachers, trainers, and students to identify their progress by means of reporting tools, which optimizes the entire learning process. Such tools help educators identify program trends. For instance, Kaplan provides various Kaplan Partner Solutions (KPS) that consist of test preparation programs offering performance analysis tools. Similarly, USATestprep offers custom assessments that incorporate a diagnostic assessment system that provides a performance snapshot at the student, class, school, and district levels using various analytical tools.

Test Preparation Market In The US: Trend

Technological advances in test preparation services is one of the key trends in the market. The growing tech-savvy population and the rising adoption of tablets, mobile phones, and other mobile devices have led to an increase in the demand for technologically advanced modes of delivery as well as innovative test preparation through the incorporation of various visual technologies. Moreover, educators are focusing on visual technologies such as AR and VR. For instance, MITAR games developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Teacher Education Program and The Education Arcade blend real-life locations with virtual individuals and scenarios to enhance the learning skills of the student. These factors fuel the growth of the test preparation market in the US.

Test Preparation Market In The US: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the test preparation market in the US by product (university exams, certifications exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams) and end-user (higher education and K-12).

By product, the university exams segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising number of enrollments in nationalized as well as standardized tests in the US and the increasing demand for private tutoring because of increased competition among students are some of the prominent factors driving the market. Therefore, there has been an increase in the demand for SAT and ACT test preparation courses. In addition, the rising interest in exams such as Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), and Law School Admission Test (LSAT) has prompted test preparation course providers to increase their product portfolio.

Test Preparation Market in the US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.61 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc, Club Z Inc., CogniFit Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Instructure Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Education services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 12: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Product

5.3 University exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: University exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: University exams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Certifications exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Certifications exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Certifications exams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 High school exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: High school exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: High school exams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Elementary exams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Other exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Other exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Other exams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 34: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 35: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Market Segmentation by Learning model

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 41: Learning model - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Learning model

Exhibit 42: Comparison by Learning model

7.3 Blended - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Blended - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Blended - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Learning model

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Learning model

8. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

8.1 Overview

Exhibit 48: Customer landscape

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations

9.1.2 Increasing emphasis on online mode of test preparation

9.1.3 Rising demand for test preparation services in the US

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Availability of open-source test preparation materials and growth of the unorganized sector

9.2.2 Rising number of test-optional institutes

9.2.3 Increase in education debts

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Technological advances in test preparation services

9.3.2 Rising emphasis on private tutoring

9.3.3 Increase in M&A activities and the number of startups

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

Exhibit 50: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ArborBridge Inc.

Exhibit 55: ArborBridge Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: ArborBridge Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 57: ArborBridge Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc

Exhibit 58: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - Overview

Exhibit 59: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - Key News

Exhibit 61: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - Segment focus

11.5 Club Z Inc.

Exhibit 63: Club Z Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Club Z Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Club Z Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 CogniFit Inc.

Exhibit 66: CogniFit Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: CogniFit Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: CogniFit Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Edgenuity Inc.

Exhibit 69: Edgenuity Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Edgenuity Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Edgenuity Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Graham Holdings Co.

Exhibit 72: Graham Holdings Co. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Graham Holdings Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 74: Graham Holdings Co. - Key News

Exhibit 75: Graham Holdings Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Graham Holdings Co. - Segment focus

11.9 Instructure Inc.

Exhibit 77: Instructure Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Instructure Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 79: Instructure Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

Exhibit 80: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 81: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 84: Pearson Plc - Overview

Exhibit 85: Pearson Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Pearson Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

11.12 TPR Education IP Holdings LLC

Exhibit 88: TPR Education IP Holdings LLC - Overview

Exhibit 89: TPR Education IP Holdings LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 90: TPR Education IP Holdings LLC - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 94: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

