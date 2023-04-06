Test Preparation Market size in the US to grow by USD 11.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The test preparation market size in the US is set to grow by USD 11.93 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations is a key factor driving the market growth of test preparation in the US. The analytical tools provide not only effective and efficient test preparation modules but also offer various insights for teachers, trainers, as well as students to identify their progress through reporting tools. This helps in optimizing the entire learning process. For instance, Kaplan provides various Kaplan Partner Solutions (KPS) consisting of test preparation programs that offer performance analysis tools, through its corporate partnership programs. The performance tracking tools help educators identify program trends and any outstanding matriculation and retention issues associated with individual students. Hence, advances in technology related to test preparation programs will drive market growth in the US during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios during the forecast period (2022-2026). Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Test Preparation Market in US

The test preparation market in the US covers the following areas:

Test Preparation Market in the US Sizing

Test Preparation Market in the US Forecast

Test Preparation Market in the US Analysis

The report on the test preparation market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Test Preparation Market in the US 2022-2026 - Market Dynamics

Emerging Market Trends

One of the key factors supporting the test preparation market trends in the US is the technological advances in test preparation services.

The rising tech-savvy population and the increasing adoption of tablets, mobile phones, and other mobile devices have increased the demand for technologically advanced modes of delivery and innovative test preparation.

Moreover, educators are focusing on the use of visual technologies such as AR and VR and other technologies such as virtual schools to impart education to students.

For instance, MITAR games developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Teacher Education Program and The Education Arcade blend real-life locations with virtual individuals and scenarios to enhance the learning skills of students.

Teacher Education Program and The Education Arcade blend real-life locations with virtual individuals and scenarios to enhance the learning skills of students. Hence, these factors will fuel the growth of the test preparation market in the US during the forecast period.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Major Challenges

The availability of open-source test preparation materials and the growth of the unorganized sector are some of the major factors impeding the test preparation market growth in the US.

Vendors such as Pearson are known for their content and courseware. As the market is fragmented, there are numerous national and international course providers offering general and specialized test preparation courses.

However, such courses are not clear in content and are incomplete. Therefore, they are constantly changing and need to be updated frequently.

In addition, the number of startups that provide test preparation materials such as mock exams and mock exam collections for free is increasing significantly.

These factors will limit the market growth of test preparation in the US during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Test Preparation Market in the US 2022-2026 - Market Segmentation

The test preparation market in the US analysis includes product (university exams, certifications exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams) and end-user (higher education and K-12), and learning model (blended and online) segmentation.

The market share growth by the university exams segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the rising number of enrollments in nationalized as well as standardized tests in the US and the increasing demand for private tutoring. In the US, students must acquire appropriate scores on SAT or ACT to enter colleges. Hence, there is an increase in demand for SAT and ACT test preparation courses. These factors will drive test preparation market growth in the US during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

ArborBridge Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc

Club Z Inc.

CogniFit Inc.

Edgenuity Inc.

Graham Holdings Co.

Instructure Inc.

McGraw Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

TPR Education IP Holdings LLC

Vendor Offerings

ArborBridge Inc. - The company offers a wide range of test preparation programs such as SAT, ACT, ISEE, and Academic Programs.

The company offers a wide range of test preparation programs such as SAT, ACT, ISEE, and Academic Programs. Club Z Inc. - The company offers in-home and online test prep tutoring such as ACT, SAT, PreACT, and GRE.

The company offers in-home and online test prep tutoring such as ACT, SAT, PreACT, and GRE. CogniFit Inc. - The company offers cognitive training tools for standardized exam preparation such as SAT and GMAT.

The company offers cognitive training tools for standardized exam preparation such as SAT and GMAT. For more insights on vendors and their offerings - Request a Sample Report!

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The test preparation market size in India is expected to increase by USD 9.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.02%. The report extensively covers test preparation market segmentation in India by product (university exams, certification exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams), end-user (post-secondary and K-12), and learning method (offline learning and online learning). One of the factors driving growth in the test preparation market in India is the rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses.

The online education market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,461.93 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (higher education and K-12) and product (content and services). Skill development and employment are driving market growth.

Test Preparation Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.61 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc, Club Z Inc., CogniFit Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Instructure Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 07: Parent market

*Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Education services

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Operations

*2.2.3 Marketing and sales

*2.2.4 Support activities

*2.2.5 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 11: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

*Exhibit 12: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 13: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 21: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 22: Comparison by Product

**5.3 University exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 23: University exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 24: University exams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Certifications exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 25: Certifications exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 26: Certifications exams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 High school exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 27: High school exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 28: High school exams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29: Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: Elementary exams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Other exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 31: Other exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 32: Other exams - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.8 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Product

***6. Market Segmentation by End-user

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 34: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 35: Comparison by End-user

**6.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 36: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 37: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 38: K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 39: K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

*Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user

***7. Market Segmentation by Learning model

**7.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 41: Learning model - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Comparison by Learning model

*Exhibit 42: Comparison by Learning model

**7.3 Blended - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 43: Blended - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 44: Blended - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 45: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 46: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 Market opportunity by Learning model

*Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Learning model

***8. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**8.1 Overview

*Exhibit 48: Customer landscape

***9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**9.1 Market drivers

*9.1.1 Increasing use of analytical tools in test preparations

*9.1.2 Increasing emphasis on online mode of test preparation

*9.1.3 Rising demand for test preparation services in the US

**9.2 Market challenges

*9.2.1 Availability of open-source test preparation materials and growth of the unorganized sector

*9.2.2 Rising number of test-optional institutes

*9.2.3 Increase in education debts

*Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges

**9.3 Market trends

*9.3.1 Technological advances in test preparation services

*9.3.2 Rising emphasis on private tutoring

*9.3.3 Increase in M&A activities and the number of startups

***10. Vendor Landscape

**10.1 Competitive scenario

*Exhibit 50: Vendor landscape

**10.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 51: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 52: Industry risks

***11. Vendor Analysis

**11.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

**11.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification

**11.3 ArborBridge Inc.

*Exhibit 55: ArborBridge Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 56: ArborBridge Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 57: ArborBridge Inc. - Key offerings

**11.4 Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc

*Exhibit 58: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - Overview

*Exhibit 59: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - Business segments

*Exhibit 60: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - Key News

*Exhibit 61: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 62: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - Segment focus

**11.5 Club Z Inc.

*Exhibit 63: Club Z Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 64: Club Z Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 65: Club Z Inc. - Key offerings

**11.6 CogniFit Inc.

*Exhibit 66: CogniFit Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 67: CogniFit Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 68: CogniFit Inc. - Key offerings

**11.7 Edgenuity Inc.

*Exhibit 69: Edgenuity Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 70: Edgenuity Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 71: Edgenuity Inc. - Key offerings

**11.8 Graham Holdings Co.

*Exhibit 72: Graham Holdings Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 73: Graham Holdings Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 74: Graham Holdings Co. - Key News

*Exhibit 75: Graham Holdings Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 76: Graham Holdings Co. - Segment focus

**11.9 Instructure Inc.

*Exhibit 77: Instructure Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 78: Instructure Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 79: Instructure Inc. - Key offerings

**11.10 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

*Exhibit 80: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 81: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 82: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 83: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus

**11.11 Pearson Plc

*Exhibit 84: Pearson Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 85: Pearson Plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 86: Pearson Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 87: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

**11.12 TPR Education IP Holdings LLC

*Exhibit 88: TPR Education IP Holdings LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 89: TPR Education IP Holdings LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 90: TPR Education IP Holdings LLC - Key offerings

***12. Appendix

**12.1 Scope of the report

*12.1.1 ????Definition

*12.1.2 ????Objectives

*12.1.3 Notes and caveats

**12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

**12.3 Research methodology

*Exhibit 92: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 94: Information sources

**12.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio