Test Preparation Market to Grow by USD 16.28 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Online Test Prep Emphasis; Report Highlights AI Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global test preparation market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.28 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Increasing emphasis on online mode of test preparation is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advances in test preparation services. However, availability of open-source test preparation materials poses a challenge. Key market players include ArborBridge, BenchPrep, Blackboard Inc., C2 Educational System Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z Inc., CogniFit Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Imagine Learning LLC, Instructure Holdings Inc., Kaplan Inc., Magoosh, McGraw Hill LLC, Pearson Plc, PrepScholar, Sylvan Learning LLC, Test Innovators, TESTIVE, TPR Education LLC, and USATestprep LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Test Preparation Market in US 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Test Preparation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 16.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.9 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled ArborBridge, BenchPrep, Blackboard Inc., C2 Educational System Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z Inc., CogniFit Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Imagine Learning LLC, Instructure Holdings Inc., Kaplan Inc., Magoosh, McGraw Hill LLC, Pearson Plc, PrepScholar, Sylvan Learning LLC, Test Innovators, TESTIVE, TPR Education LLC, and USATestprep LLC

Market Driver

The test preparation market in the US is experiencing growth due to the increasing use of technology in education. The tech-savvy population and the widespread adoption of mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones have led to a demand for advanced, tech-driven test preparation methods. Companies like Test Innovators use AI-generated learning programs to offer personalized, top-tier test preparation. These programs analyze individual student performance on standardized tests and provide tailored study plans. Visual technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are also being used to enhance the learning experience. For instance, Drury University uses VR tools for architecture design, and MITAR games blend real-life locations with virtual individuals and scenarios. Gamification, an integration of game design elements into test preparation, is another emerging trend. It motivates students to stay focused and helps teachers to monitor progress. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt offers game-based online learning and assessment support, which facilitates pre- and post-module assessments for students. These factors are driving the growth of the test preparation market in the US.

The test preparation market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing educational competition and the need for better employment opportunities. Students and professionals seek preparatory services for academic tests, standardized tests, professional certification exams, language proficiency tests, and niche exams. Key market trends include the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics for personalized learning approaches, blended learning models, and industry applications. Adaptive learning technologies, early education assessment, and collaborations are also driving factors. However, restraining factors include the high cost of prep courses and the availability of free resources online. The market caters to male and female students, K-12, high school, university admissions, and post-secondary certification. Employment and working professionals are a significant target demographic. Globalization of education and innovative solutions are also shaping the market landscape. Technology trends include online learning, gamification, mobile learning, and online proctoring. University exams, certification exams, and elementary exams are also part of the market. Untapped markets include developing countries and specialized exams for specific industries.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The Test Preparation Market in the US faces challenges due to the proliferation of free, open-source test preparation materials. Reputed vendors like Pearson offer high-quality content and courseware, but the market's fragmentation includes numerous domestic and international course providers. Their offerings, which include generic and specialized courses, lack clarity and completeness, necessitating frequent updates. The rise of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), websites, and social media has expanded the availability of free test preparation resources. Additionally, nationalized test administrators provide free materials, posing a significant threat to the market's growth during the forecast period.

The test preparation market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing educational competition and the need for better employment opportunities. Driving factors include students and professionals seeking to excel in niche exams and specialized certifications. Preparatory services are embracing technology, such as AI and data analytics, to offer personalized blended learning models, interactive resources, and industry applications. However, restraining factors like high costs and limited accessibility in certain regions persist. Employment and university admissions continue to be key markets, with job seekers and working professionals also turning to test preparation services for post-secondary certification. Key trends include the globalization of education, adaptive learning technologies, and collaborations between educational institutions and tech companies. Untapped markets include early education assessment and personalized learning approaches. Male and female students alike are taking academic tests, standardized tests, professional certification exams, language proficiency tests, and university exams. Online learning, gamification, mobile learning, and online proctoring are transforming the test preparation landscape. Market leaders are innovating with interactive resources, industry applications, and collaborations to cater to the changing educational trends and meet the needs of diverse learners.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This test preparation market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Higher education

1.2 K -12 Product 2.1 University exams

2.2 Certifications exams

2.3 High school exams

2.4 Elementary exams

2.5 Others Learning Method 3.1 Blended

3.2 Online Geography 4.1 North America

1.1 Higher education- The higher education market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for certification courses and an increase in students taking competitive exams. Specialization is a key trend in higher education, with students seeking professional education in areas like medicine, nursing, law, and wealth management. Vendors provide certification courses through cloud-based Learning Management Systems like Talent LMS. Test preparation institutes use AR for subjects like biology and history. The number of graduate school entrance exams, such as MCAT, LSAT, and GRE, is increasing, attracting international students to the US for higher education. Major vendors like Kaplan, Pearson, and TPR Education cater to this demand by offering test preparation services for domain-specific exams. These factors will fuel the growth of the higher education segment in the market during the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The test preparation market encompasses a range of assessments designed to measure academic, professional, and language proficiency skills. These include academic tests for K-12 students, high school exams, university exams, certification exams, and standardized tests for higher education admissions. With increasing educational competition and employment opportunities, the demand for test preparation services is on the rise. Online learning, gamification, mobile learning, and interactive resources have revolutionized test preparation, offering flexibility and accessibility. Online proctoring ensures secure testing environments, while artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics personalize learning and improve performance. Professionals seeking certification exams also benefit from test preparation services, as these exams often require specialized knowledge and skills. Language proficiency tests, such as TOEFL and IELTS, help individuals demonstrate their English language abilities for study, work, or immigration purposes. In summary, the test preparation market caters to various educational and professional needs, leveraging innovative technologies and pedagogical approaches to help individuals succeed in their academic and career pursuits.

Market Research Overview

The test preparation market encompasses academic tests, standardized tests, professional certification exams, and language proficiency tests. Technology plays a significant role with online learning, gamification, mobile learning, and online proctoring becoming increasingly popular. University exams, certification exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and K-12 assessments are all part of this market. Driving factors include increasing educational competition, employment needs, and students and professionals seeking to enhance their skills. Restraining factors include cost and time constraints. Preparatory services cater to various industries, from higher education to niche exams and specialized certifications. Key market trends include the globalization of education, adaptive learning technologies, early education assessment, and collaborations. Changing educational trends and innovative solutions continue to shape this dynamic industry. Untapped markets include male and female students, working professionals, and job seekers. Personalized learning approaches, post-secondary certification, and blended learning models are also gaining traction. Artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics are being integrated into test preparation, offering more effective and efficient solutions. Industry applications include university admissions, job interviews, and licensing requirements.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Higher Education



K-12

Product

University Exams



Certifications Exams



High School Exams



Elementary Exams



Others

Learning Method

Blended



Online

Geography

North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio