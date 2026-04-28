Test Tube Launches "The Catalyst for Craft", a Growth Strategy Built on Transparency and a New Model for Client Partnership

Approaching a decade in business, the woman-led production company bets on transparency, boutique craft, and a roster-driven talent model to stand apart in a consolidating industry

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Test Tube, the woman-led, Atlanta-based production company, has launched The Catalyst for Craft, a differentiated growth strategy that sharpens the company's positioning as it approaches a decade in business. Anchored by a refreshed brand identity, a redesigned website at testtube.tv, and a forthcoming roster of producers and directors, the strategy reflects a deliberate bet on boutique craft, transparency, and client partnership in a production landscape increasingly defined by scale.

Test Tube works in two modes. For brands and agencies that need a full production company, Test Tube produces from concept through delivery. For creative teams that need an experienced producer to lead a job, Test Tube provides senior agency producers who can run a project end to end. Both modes are staffed by the same team and held to the same standard of craft.

"The Catalyst for Craft is not something we made up for a website. It is what the team has been doing on every job for years, and we finally have a name for it," said Renee Williams Royal, President of Test Tube. "Coming up on ten years felt like the right moment to say out loud what we stand for and who we are built for. Whether a brand comes to us directly or we are producing inside an agency team, the work has to be good and the experience of making it has to be good. That is the whole job."

Central to the strategy is an ethos of transparency uncommon in the production industry. The new site at testtube.tv features an interactive How We Work experience that lets visitors select the services they are considering, whether that is film production, agency production, editorial, content creation, finishing, sound, or any combination, and see how Test Tube would actually approach the engagement. It is a level of transparency clients ask for early and rarely get.

The Catalyst for Craft also extends to talent. Test Tube is building a curated roster of producers and directors who share the company's commitment to craft and collaboration, a talent model designed to give clients access to proven creative leadership without the overhead of a traditional roster company. Details on the roster and its first signings will be announced separately in the coming weeks.

The website features a refreshed selection of recent work, including the NBPA and American Express collaboration that exemplifies Test Tube's growing direct-to-brand practice. The site was designed and built in partnership with East of Western, a boutique web design firm with deep experience in the production space. Brand strategy and positioning were led by Drew Baldwin of Part&Parcel, the fractional COO and CSO practice, who embedded with Renee and the Test Tube team throughout the engagement.

"Test Tube had the craft and the clients. The job was to give the work a frame that did it justice," said Baldwin. "Renee and her team were ready to show people what they were walking into, in a way the production industry mostly does not. That is the part I am proud of."

The launch of The Catalyst for Craft is the first of several strategic moves planned for the year ahead, with more to come on the talent, partners, and projects shaping Test Tube's next chapter.

About Test Tube

Test Tube is a woman-led, Atlanta-based production company and The Catalyst for Craft. Working as both a full-service production company and a source of senior agency producers, Test Tube delivers film, editorial, content, finishing, and sound for brands, agencies, and creative teams at any scale. Learn more at testtube.tv.

About Part&Parcel

Part&Parcel is a fractional COO and CSO practice for production companies, post houses, and creative businesses. Founded by Drew Baldwin, the practice provides operational and strategic leadership embedded enough to understand the work and detached enough to bring clarity. Based in Pittsburgh with a presence in New York. Learn more at partparcel.tv.

SOURCE Test Tube