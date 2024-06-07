Test yourself: Age Estimation tool by Veriff

Global identity verification platform Veriff launched a demo version of its Age Estimation product that anyone can test.

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff developed the tool to showcase how a low-friction AI-powered solution can empower users who want to access age-gated products or services without sharing their identity documents to get an age-check in one click with a selfie.

Companies use the Age Estimation tool daily to assess the age of their users as accurately as possible for (internet) safety purposes, but—for some privacy or ethical reasons—without asking for an identity document. Various examples of applicability exist online and offline, including video game providers, social media platforms, dating apps, buying age-restricted products from self-service checkouts, and age checks when entering a bar or a club.

"When we built the first version of the Age Estimation tool in 2018, it told me that my age was 14. Long story short: we never launched that solution," Kaarel Kotkas, founder and CEO of Veriff, recalls his earlier experiments with age estimation in his LinkedIn post . "Today, Veriff's technology is so much more accurate...or those pivotal startup years just had a big impact on my baby face," he grins. "Let the testers decide the accuracy!"

The Age Estimation solution can be tested here by users who are at least 18 years old. The margin of error is approximately 1-3 years. The data and photos will not be stored or used for any other purpose. The tool has some regional restrictions in the US.

