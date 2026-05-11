Testaify Expands Autonomous Testing Platform for the AI Development Era

Refactored platform helps teams validate software at the speed of AI-assisted development.

MIAMI, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI accelerates software development across the industry, many engineering organizations are discovering that testing has become the new bottleneck. Code is moving faster than traditional testing processes can adapt to, creating increasing pressure on quality, release confidence, and engineering teams.

Today, Testaify announced the release of Testaify 2.0, a major refactor of its autonomous software testing platform designed to help teams validate modern applications at the speed of AI-assisted development.

The release expands Testaify beyond autonomous test execution with deeper application intelligence, stronger operational workflows, and more usable developer reporting.

"AI changed the scale and speed of software delivery," said Rafael E. Santos, co-founder of Testaify. "The industry spent years trying to automate scripted testing faster, but autonomous testing requires a different approach. Testaify 2.0 moves beyond test execution alone and toward operational release intelligence. And with early-adopter pricing of $499 per month for unlimited testing, smaller engineering teams can now validate software with a level of coverage that traditionally required far larger QA investments."

The refactored autonomous validation platform introduces a portfolio-level dashboard that allows teams to monitor applications under test, assess release readiness, track findings, and evaluate overall portfolio health from a centralized interface.

Testaify 2.0 also expands the platform's autonomous application discovery capabilities through a new Page Explorer system that visually maps workflows, connected pages, explored paths, and areas of elevated risk across an application. The system gives engineering teams greater visibility into application behavior and coverage during autonomous exploration.

The platform supports configurable testing depth ranging from smoke testing to full regression workflows, allowing organizations to tailor testing intensity to the needs of each release cycle. Teams can also enable AI Learning, allowing Testaify to retain context between sessions so future runs can focus more effectively on new or changed behavior.

Additional enhancements include:

API integration for CI/CD workflows

Configurable release thresholds and blocking logic

Expanded findings management and replay capabilities

Human-readable reporting with detailed execution evidence

Session-level workflow controls

Developer-focused troubleshooting and assertion detail

Rather than replacing existing testing investments, Testaify is designed to complement modern development environments by adding an independent, autonomous validation layer that discovers unexpected workflows, risks, and failures that scripted automation may miss. The platform is already being evaluated by engineering organizations seeking broader autonomous coverage for modern web applications.

"Development teams are generating more software than ever before," Santos added. "The challenge now is validating that software with enough speed, coverage, and operational confidence to safely release it. That's the problem Testaify 2.0 was built to address."

Testaify 2.0 is available immediately. Organizations interested in seeing the platform can request a live demonstration at www.testaify.com.

About Testaify, Inc.: Testaify is an autonomous software testing platform designed for the speed and complexity of modern software development. By combining AI-driven application discovery, intelligent test generation, and autonomous execution, Testaify helps engineering teams expand coverage, accelerate validation, and improve release confidence without the overhead of maintaining brittle scripted automation.

Based in Miami, Florida, Testaify focuses on helping development teams adapt their testing workflows for the AI development era.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Lisa Fatolitis, Director of Marketing, [email protected], 727-698-8770

SOURCE Testaify, Inc.