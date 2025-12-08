TESTBOARD Flips the Script on Discovery in the Age of Algorithms

Grammy Winner Philip Lawrence and Fashion Icon Francesca Sorrenti Join the TESTBOARD Awards—Building a Home for Self-Made Creators

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As entertainment shifts toward virality and away from true development, TESTBOARD launches as a transformative alternative: the first structured talent development engine built for the creator economy. TESTBOARD rewrites the model—prioritizing growth, mentorship, and measurable professional readiness.

Co-founded by Michael Flutie and Michaela Goddard-Quesada, TESTBOARD is built from decades of shaping talent in fashion, film, music, and entertainment—reviving a process the industry once relied on before the age of social media.

"TESTBOARD is the professional record of emerging talent—an IMDB for the next generation of creators," says Flutie. "But unlike social platforms, TESTBOARD rewards the work, not the algorithm."

A New Pipeline: Evaluate. Develop. Advance. Go Pro.

In partnership with TINGS Studios, TESTBOARD identifies self-made talent through the TESTBOARD Awards, where a 60-second screen test becomes the first step in a structured development path. Creators build new work, receive feedback, and progress through defined stages until they are ready for professional opportunities.

Two cultural leaders expand the platform's reach:

Philip Lawrence , eight-time Grammy-winning producer (currently nominated for "APT" by Bruno Mars and Rosé), leads music development.

Francesca Sorrenti, legendary photographer and Sorrenti family matriarch, shapes editorial and cinematic direction.

Season One Results

TESTBOARD Awards generates success:

Bella Yorke — recording in Nashville

Bridget Fahey — signed with WhyNot Models Milan

Nils Schmolka — screentesting with directors

Season Two nominations close December 15, 2025.

A Platform Built From the Industry's Blind Spots

Flutie's four-decade career—across Elite Model Management, Company Management, E!'s Scouted, Netflix's Westside, and brand partnerships with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill—shaped the platform's structure.

Goddard-Quesada engineered TESTBOARD's development framework, designing a system that supports—not exploits—emerging talent.

"TESTBOARD is designed to market and nurture talent, not just identify it—and that's what the industry has been missing," says Goddard-Quesada.

How to Apply

Submissions are open at thetestboard.com/register through December 15, 2025.

"If you think your gift might be in the arts, record a screen test," says Lawrence.

ABOUT TESTBOARD

TESTBOARD is the first structured development engine for emerging creators—combining evaluation, growth, mentorship, and professional readiness in one platform. Learn more at thetestboard.com.

