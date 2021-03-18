TESTD Announces 25,000 COVID Tests Performed In Hialeah [See Video]

Drive-through COVID testing site in Hialeah is logging-in test takers in 19 seconds using TESTD software. Tweet this

The TESTD platform enables companies, municipalities, and individuals to schedule COVID-19 tests and vaccine appointments on a smart phone or through a web page, manage the testing process, and deliver results both to a manager's dashboard and an individual's smartphone. An added component – a tablet app – is used at drive-through sites like Hialeah for rapid patient processing.

The TESTD flexible platform

Developed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand it created for broad testing and test management, the TESTD platform has also been designed to verify vaccinations, displaying a first badge after the initial vaccination and two badges after the second in instances where two doses are used. Digital vaccine verification on the TESTD platform provides a safe alternative to vaccine cards, which can be lost, damaged, or counterfeited. Since access to the records is through the biometric data on an individual's phone, identity is certified and custody is secured.

The data is encrypted on the blockchain and HIPAA compliant, which sets TESTD's process in sharp contrast to systems deployed elsewhere in the world where information is delivered to a central authority and privacy has been debated. Using TESTD, information is still available anonymously to public health officials and business owners that can alert them to flare-ups and give early warning about the need to act.

"We're humbled and proud to have created this process for families eager for information and reassurance during this terrible health crisis," said Nicholus Andrews, CEO of TESTD and the designer of the platform. "I've been on the testing line and seen faces turn from fear and desperation to relief that their test will be properly handled and quickly processed.

"There's no question in my mind that the speed with which TESTD can process individuals has led to more tests, faster tests, and more rapid results. And that means we've helped save lives."

19-second check-in process

With its automated scheduling component, TESTD's easy-to-use software allows individuals to pre-register offsite or capture a QR code while they wait their turns to be processed. All pertinent medical and personal information is entered through the company's proprietary workflow. The system delivers a Rapid Pass back to the individual's smartphone, and when that individual reaches the front of the line for testing, check-in with TESTD's tablet app takes just moments. A label is printed that links the test kit to the person being tested, which allows chain of custody of the test through lab processing and resulting. Ultimately, results are returned to the individual's phone and, in corporate settings, to a manager's dashboard as well. The dashboard provides a company manager with unparalleled insight into trouble spots in a department, at a location, or across an entire company population.

Video documentation of the check-in process reveals it takes just 19 seconds from the time a person's phone is scanned until a label is printed.

In the months ahead, a related process will be used at venues such as sports and concert stadiums to verify an individual's health status prior to events. Depending on the event, attendees might test before arriving and be admitted through the wellness badge embedded in their ticket codes, or would perform a rapid test at the event. As TESTD is deployed more broadly, its badging system can be useful at restaurants, retail, and nightlife locations to quickly establish that consumers are protected.

"Testing and vaccination verification are both important tools to get our society re-opened," said Andrews. "TESTD will be there for our businesses, our cities and towns, and our neighbors."

More information is available at www.TESTD.com .

Media inquiries: Alan Goodman, [email protected] , 646-543-ALAN (2526)

TESTD Inc. provides electronic medical record (EMR) technology, based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. It was founded in March 2020. TESTD's initial product is its platform TESTD, which automates medical test scheduling, manages testing data, and organizes the data for easy reporting. For sales, contact Eric Forst at 310-403-4589.

