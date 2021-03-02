TESTD Announces Software Platform For COVID-19 Medical Tests, Test Management Tools, And Vaccine Verification

Hilton Hotel signs with TESTD for weekly employee COVID test scheduling and monitoring on blockchain secured platform. Tweet this

The conference center in Gainesville hosts exhibitions, trade shows, dinners, seminars, weddings, and other events in 18 meeting rooms and outdoor locations, the largest of which holds 700 attendees. The hotel is also a preferred venue for NCAA sports teams competing in Division One events at the university across the street, as well as for at-risk individuals who have traveled to Gainesville to avail themselves of the university's vast medical network.

TESTD platform tracks vaccine status, too

Developed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand it created for broad testing and test management, the TESTD platform also verifies vaccinations, displaying one badge after a single-dose vaccine has been administered, and two badges for a two-dose vaccine. Digital vaccine verification on the TESTD platform provides a safe alternative to vaccine cards, which can be lost, damaged, or counterfeited. Since access to the records is through the biometric data on an individual's phone, identity is certified and custody is secured. The data is encrypted on the blockchain and HIPAA compliant.

"We're thrilled to team with this top-rated facility," said Nicholus Andrews, CEO and founder of TESTD. "In addition to their rigorous cleaning and disinfection procedures, TESTD will help the hotel's guests know that everything is being done to guard them from the virus."

Bill Lee, General Manager at the hotel, said "We are more than a business -- we're at the center of a community of staff, guests, and visitors who need to get their lives back. When all of this is in our rear view mirror, we want to look back proudly knowing we provided safe shelter for everyone."

Lee said employees see TESTD's weekly tests as an employee benefit. In addition, the hotel's partners -- such as airline personnel and others -- are grateful the Gainesville location has added to Hilton's already robust high standards including CleanStay and EventReady disinfection and protection programs.

"I had a sports team representative tell me last week, this is the best we've seen," said Lee. "In the end, it's about safety, which leads to people feeling comfortable again, and able to enjoy themselves."

TESTD's automated platform

With its self-working scheduling component, TESTD's easy-to-use software frees corporate users from the burden of scheduling tests and checking-in test takers, automates the process of on-boarding test takers, and gathers pertinent medical histories. The platform integrates with clinical lab software and includes a medical provider portal. The dashboard provides a company manager with unparalleled insight into trouble spots in a department, at a location, or across an entire company population.

By storing the information on a blockchain, there is no central folder where unauthorized eyes could gain access to the information. This sets TESTD in sharp contrast to other systems that have been deployed around the world where custody of the data is in question. However, information is still available anonymously to public health officials and business owners that can alert them to flare-ups and give early warning about the need to act.

As TESTD is deployed more broadly, its badging system can be useful at restaurants, retail, nightlife, and entertainment events to quickly establish that consumers are protected.

The Hilton Gainesville's General Manager is looking ahead to when the system can be offered to event guests. "We want to see those rooms full of people feeling confident and comfortable enough to enjoy family celebrations," Lee said.

TESTD's CEO echoed his words. "It's a pleasure to work with such innovative and caring people like the folks at the Hilton at the University of Florida. Americans want to get back to normal, and we want to help them do it safely," said Andrews.

TESTD Inc. provides electronic medical record (EMR) technology, based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. It was founded in March 2020. TESTD's initial product is its platform TESTD, which automates medical test scheduling, manages testing data, and organizes the data for easy reporting. For sales, contact Eric Forst at 310-403-4589.

