Testek Solutions Introduces ADAS 2.0: The Next Generation of Automated Aircraft Hydraulic Component Testing

New Automatic Data Acquisition System delivers faster testing, greater flexibility, and a seamless upgrade path for modern aircraft testing needs

WIXOM, Mich., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Testek Solutions today announced the launch of ADAS 2.0, the latest generation of its industry-trusted Automatic Data Acquisition System (ADAS). Designed to support the evolving needs of both maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations and commercial production environments, ADAS 2.0 is a modern, high-speed data acquisition and control platform built for hydraulic component testing.

Read more about ADAS 2.0: https://www.testek.com/adas-2.0

ADAS 2.0 supports legacy and next-generation hydraulic components, including the pumps, motors, and actuators used across commercial and defense aircraft.

The ADAS 2.0 platform combines advanced FPGA-based control, PC-based data acquisition hardware, and Testek's proven test automation software, enabling operators to test a wider range of aircraft components with greater speed and precision.

"ADAS has been an industry standard for decades," said Todd Meredith, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Testek. "ADAS 2.0 represents a complete modernization of this sophisticated test platform, giving our customers a faster, more flexible system that supports next-generation aircraft technologies while protecting the investments they've already made in their existing test infrastructure."

Key capabilities of ADAS 2.0 include:

Faster data acquisition and processing to reduce test time and increase throughput





Configurable FPGA-based control for greater flexibility across component types and test requirements





Expanded support for modern communication protocols and next-generation aircraft components





A seamless upgrade path to modernizing existing ADAS systems without disrupting operations while also minimizing operator retraining and avoiding costly overhauls

Designed with flexibility in mind, the system's configurable FPGA-based architecture allows users to adapt test parameters and expand capabilities as requirements evolve. Additionally, since the platform is built on a modern Windows 11 platform and aligned with current Department of Defense cybersecurity standards, ADAS 2.0 helps organizations meet compliance requirements while improving long-term system reliability.

Contact us to schedule a live demo of ADAS 2.0 during MRO Americas April 21 – 23 or stop by booth #1831.

For more information, visit https://www.testek.com/adas-2.0

About Testek Solutions

Testek Solutions guides aerospace OEMs and MROs to build, expand, and modernize test capability across aircraft systems, nose-to-tail. Testek's upgradeable, turnkey test solutions are proven from baseline platforms to complex programs. Through program-aware partnership, engineering-led scoping, and continuity from design through commissioning, Testek helps customers define the best technically acceptable path with fewer surprises and provides expert support for lifecycle sustainment.

SOURCE Testek Solutions