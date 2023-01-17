Testicular Cancer - Global Pipeline Insights, 2022: With Analysis of Cabazitaxel, SGN-ALPV, BNT211, Claudin 6 Program, SGN-ALPV & LEAD 472

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Testicular Cancer - Pipeline Insights, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Testicular Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2022" report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Testicular Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Testicular Cancer Understanding

Testicular Cancer: Overview

Testicular cancer is one of the most common malignancies in men aged 15 to 45 years. Etiology is multifactorial, comprising various genetic and environmental factors. With advancements in knowledge about the epidemiology, pathophysiology, and evaluation modalities, advanced management options are now available. With cure rates as high as 90% and >95% 5-year survival rate, testicular cancer is one of the most curable malignancies.

With effective management, the prognosis is excellent with >90% cure rate and >95% five-year survival rate. Complex environmental and genetic factors are involved in the development of testicular cancer; common risk factors include cryptorchidism, family history of testicular cancer, personal history of testicular cancer in the contralateral testis, age, and ethnicity. Initial evaluation includes history and physical examination, tumor marker assessment, and scrotal ultrasound. Once a solid intratesticular tumor is identified, radical inguinal orchiectomy is performed both for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Tumor staging guides further management with options including active surveillance, chemotherapy, retroperitoneal lymph node dissection, and radiation therapy.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Testicular Cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Testicular Cancer.

In June 2022 , BioNTech SE announced that that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation to BioNTech's fully owned product candidate BNT211 for the third- or later-line treatment of testicular germ cell tumors. BNT211 is a potential first-in-class therapeutic approach which comprises a synergistic combination of two of the Company's proprietary drug products, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy targeting the oncofetal antigen Claudin-6 (CLDN6) and a CLDN6-encoding CAR-T cell amplifying RNA vaccine (CARVac).

This segment of the Testicular Cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Cabazitaxel: Sanofi

Cabazitaxel is an anti-neoplastic used with the steroid medicine prednisone. Cabazitaxel is used to treat people with prostate cancer that has progressed despite treatment with docetaxel. Cabazitaxel is prepared by semi-synthesis with a precursor extracted from yew needles (10-deacetylbaccatin III). It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 17, 2010. Cabazitaxel is a microtubule inhibitor.

Cabazitaxel binds to tubulin and promotes its assembly into microtubules while simultaneously inhibiting disassembly. This leads to the stabilization of microtubules, which results in the interference of mitotic and interphase cellular functions. The cell is then unable to progress further into the cell cycle, being stalled at metaphase, thus triggering apoptosis of the cancer cell. It is currently being investigated in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with Testicular cancer.

