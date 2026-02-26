Testicular Cancer Foundation Releases If These Balls Could Talk, A Direct and Practical Guide to the Most Common Cancer in Young Men

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Testicular cancer is the most common cancer among men ages 15 to 35, with a five-year survival rate exceeding 95 percent when caught early. Yet most young men can't name a single symptom. The Testicular Cancer Foundation is changing that with the release of If These Balls Could Talk: A Guide to Testicular Cancer, a no-nonsense, 22-chapter resource designed to give patients, survivors, caregivers, and the people who love them the plain-language answers they've been looking for.

The book doesn't sugar-coat. It lays out everything from recognizing early symptoms and navigating diagnosis to understanding surgical options, chemotherapy, radiation, fertility preservation, sexual health, mental well-being, and life after treatment. It also addresses the people surrounding a diagnosis: parents, partners, coaches, and employers who want to show up but aren't sure how.

"Knowledge is what turns a terrifying diagnosis into a manageable one. We wrote this book so every man facing this, and everyone who loves him, has that from day one," said Kenny Kane, CEO of the Testicular Cancer Foundation.

That conviction is personal. Kane's father was diagnosed with testicular cancer during Kenny's senior year of high school, a time when reliable guidance was scattered and hard to find. If These Balls Could Talk is the result: a resource built not only to educate, but to normalize conversation around men's health and reduce the stigma that too often delays diagnosis.

The book also connects readers to community. Through TCF's Cojone Club, a network of survivors who've been through it, men find shared experience, real advice, and the reassurance that they're not going through this alone.

If These Balls Could Talk: A Guide to Testicular Cancer is available in paperback through major booksellers and directly at testicularcancer.org/book.

Founded in 2009, the Testicular Cancer Foundation is a national nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness, promoting early detection, and supporting patients and survivors affected by testicular cancer. Through education initiatives, community partnerships, and digital resources, TCF works to ensure that young men and their families have access to accurate information and support at every stage of the cancer journey.

