TestifySec Secures SBIR Phase 1 Award to Advance Software Supply Chain Security for the Department of the Air Force

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TestifySec announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase 1 in the amount of $75,000 focused on FLiCK - Forensic License Compliance Knowledgebase, to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now as of May 2024 TestifySec started its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Air Force on this project. Our dedication to secure and compliant software perfectly aligns with their mission," said Cole Kennedy, CEO and Co-founder of TestifySec. "We look forward to delivering products that enhance the security of our nation's most critical assets. At TestifySec, we believe robust cybersecurity and compliance are essential for national defense. Partnering with the Air Force on this SBIR project allows us to contribute to their vital mission, and we are eager to leverage our proven technologies to achieve impactful results together."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About TestifySec

TestifySec unifies developers and cybersecurity teams in defending against software supply chain threats by integrating zero trust governance principles into build pipelines. We create transparency and accountability with our open-source and commercial products that observe, manage, and act on metadata at each step of the software or AI model generation process. Everyone deserves secure software.

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

Company Press Contact:

Director of Marketing and Outreach

