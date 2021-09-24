Testim Pro, an AI-powered test automation platform is now free for Startups under 20 employees

Startups now can get Testim's advanced UI test automation Professional features for free. Tweet this

Growing startups, especially those in software-driven businesses, are shipping new releases weekly, daily, or even faster. Manually testing their rapidly changing applications for regressions can put the brakes on innovation. Yet, creating automated tests using coded open-source frameworks takes too long and requires updates every time your application changes. Now with the free Startup plan, small companies can finally access the full benefits of test automation as they grow their application and business.

The Professional plan includes advanced features like a scheduler, TestOps dashboard, email validation, pull requests, and test lifecycle status that are critical to integrating with your CI/CD pipelines and scaling your quality in your application.

Are you a startup that wants a full-featured platform for fast authoring of self-healing UI tests?

About Testim

Founded in late 2014 with offices in Sunnyvale and Tel Aviv. Testim uses AI to help organizations improve quality and accelerate software releases. Testim's AI-powered test automation platform speeds authoring of stable automated UI tests. Hundreds of customers including Microsoft, JFrog, and Wix run millions of tests using Testim every month.

http://www.testim.io

