Testimonial Hero Acquires Applause Lab, Expands B2B Video Testimonial Capabilities

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Testimonial Hero, a leading video testimonial service for B2B marketing leaders, announced the acquisition of Applause Lab, a technology-enabled video testimonial platform. Testimonial Hero will acquire the technology, team and assets—including Applause Lab's existing customer base of 77 companies.

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to make stunning, fully remote video testimonials increasingly frictionless," said Sam Shepler, CEO and Founder of Testimonial Hero. "The acquisition of Applause Lab brings strong technology and talent that aligns perfectly with our mission to make stunning video testimonials absolutely effortless for B2B marketing leaders."

In particular, the value of Applause Lab for Testimonial Hero is the unique asynchronous video capture method that Applause Lab employs. "In today's environment, asynchronous video capture is a huge plus," noted Shepler. "It simply is more convenient and scalable than a traditional one-to-one remote testimonial interview."

"Testimonial Hero's aggressive growth plan and roadmap to create the B2B customer video category is incredibly ambitious and exciting. We are thrilled with this outcome and look forward to integrating with the Testimonial Hero team," says Applause Lab Founder and CEO, Tyler Gillespie.

Using Testimonial Hero's platform, B2B marketing leaders can easily create stunning video testimonials anywhere in the world—both on-site and fully remote. Testimonial Hero customers can start a project and expect a finalized video testimonial 30 days later. Whether the project calls for one testimonial video or one hundred, they guarantee speed, efficiency, and quality consistency every single time. Testimonial Hero's customers include some of the most successful and fastest-growing B2B software and technology companies in the world like UiPath, Medallia, Axonius, Cato Networks, Enablon, KazooHR, and Robin.

Testimonial Hero, the B2B video customer video company, is based in Boston, Massachusetts with remote employees throughout the globe. 70% of buyers agree that customer stories are the best way that sellers can communicate differentiation in a trustworthy way. Testimonial Hero makes the creation of stunning video testimonials effortless, so marketing leaders can more easily engage buyers, better communicate value, and reduce friction in the sales process. To learn how to easily create B2B customer videos that accelerate sales and more revenue, please visit www.testimonialhero.com.

