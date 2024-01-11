Testimonial IQ to Debut New Capabilities to Online Reputation Management Platform at T3 2024

The software platform that helps financial advisers manage, nurture and grow their online reputation introduces surveys, competitor analysis, and automation

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Testimonial IQ, an online reputation management platform built for financial advisers, will debut three new capabilities at the upcoming Technology Tools for Today (T3) Conference January 22 – 25, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Built around SEC and FINRA regulations, including the SEC's new marketing rule, Testimonial IQ unlocks previously inaccessible marketing tools for financial advisers and their compliance teams. The platform streamlines the process to generate Google Reviews and share testimonial-based marketing content, with the necessary disclosures and compliance oversight built in.

"Online reviews, particularly Google reviews, play a huge role in helping advisers stand out in an increasingly competitive digital landscape," said Andrew Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of Testimonial IQ. "More prospects today start their search for an adviser on Google than by asking for a referral, so it is critical to be proactive about how you show up. Authentic reviews are a huge factor in improving your SEO—or how your website becomes more findable, relevant, and popular in an online search. We built Testimonial IQ to help advisers, and their compliance teams, maximize the opportunities of the new marketing rule."

At T3, advisers will get a first look at PulseArc by Testimonial IQ—a set of three new capabilities designed to further enhance advisers' ability to manage their online reputation and marketing capabilities:

In addition to gathering reviews, advisers will soon be able to survey their clients directly within the Testimonial IQ platform. Firms can select from pre-built templates designed to gather actionable feedback or create custom surveys to collect unique data points. These surveys enable advisers to identify new opportunities for referrals and flag at-risk client segments before it's too late. AI-powered insights will automatically surface relevant findings, so firms no longer need to spend hours manually reviewing raw data.

The new, AI-based capability will gather insights and data on selected competitors based on online reviews, public filings and search rank data. Firm leadership will be able to monitor their digital reputation and that of their peers across different geographies. Testimonial IQ will soon offer engagement automation, including CRM and email integrations. This new feature will enable advisers to set up survey and testimonial campaigns once and collect data on autopilot.

"While reviews are important, it's just one piece of proactive reputation management," said Johnson. "The new PulseArc capabilities are in direct response to client demand and are designed to give advisers a more holistic understanding of the client experience."

Testimonial IQ's new features will be on display at Booth 131 in the Emerging Tech Area at T3. To learn more about Testimonial IQ or schedule a demo, please visit www.tesitmonialiq.com.

About Testimonial IQ

Testimonial IQ helps financial advisers grow by nurturing their online reputation. Built from the ground up for financial advisers, the platform facilitates client reviews and testimonials, surveys, and analysis with the necessary disclosures and compliance oversight built-in. A veteran-owned business, Testimonial IQ is based in Denver, CO and backed by Techstars. For more information, please visit www.testimonialiq.com.

