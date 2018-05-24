Testimonial Tree Receives 2018 Technology Innovention Award

ESTERO, Fla., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Testimonial Tree has won the 10th Annual Innovention Award recognizing technical achievement by a Southwest Florida technology company. Southwest Florida Regional Technology Partnership is a non-profit and Southwest Florida's leading technology group that awards annual recognitions for the highest accomplishments in the tech community. The organization's mission is to encourage the development, growth and attraction of technology companies and technology resources in the region.

John LaFreniere, President Board of Directors at Southwest Florida Regional Technology Partnership states, "Testimonial Tree is using local talent to benefit local businesses in a global marketplace. The Southwest Florida Regional Technology Partnership is proud to honor this SWFL business for their 'innovention' and hard work. Their product promotes the positive experiences of customers to gives businesses the credit they deserve for delivering great service. Additionally, Testimonial Tree is doing this while partnering with local colleges and organizations like ours to continually give back to the community at the same time."

"Our team is incredibly honored to receive this award," says Jason Dolle, Founder and CEO of Testimonial Tree. "We continue to build the best technology for our clients to make it easy for them to collect authentic stories from their customers and use those powerful stories to grow their business."

About Testimonial Tree, Inc.

Testimonial Tree is the established leader in testimonial management software. Professionals rely on Testimonial Tree to gather feedback on customer experiences using 5-star ratings, satisfaction surveys, and customer reviews. Our innovative platform empowers clients to share word-of-mouth recommendations on social media, your website, and popular third-party review websites. We help you take control of your online reputation, build trusted relationships with clients, and improve brand loyalty. To learn more, please contact us at (239) 424-9018, or email 195841@email4pr.com, http://www.TestimonialTree.com

