Testin presents at CVPR; Empowers AI enterprises with high quality training data.

Testin believes that data, computing, and algorithms are the fundamental elements of the entire AI environment. Each element's development will boost new usage scenarios and accelerate the other two elements' growth. At the current stage, data's importance is significant, and Testin thinks that AI enterprises who own the training data will be a key barrier to competition. Testin's data collection and data annotation services are helping clients to accelerate the process of acquiring high quality training data and enough small data for different scenarios.

Testin has already served millions of developers and enterprises with Testin mobile app testing, ASO, product monetization, onsite outsourcing and AI data services. For Testin Data, Testin's AI data service, Testin's goal is to provide data collection and annotation services that are both high quality and cost-effective. Testin has three data collection labs, located at Beijing, Guangdong, and Zhejiang that have various scenarios for clients with customizable requirements.

Testin data services has covered autonomous driving, smart home, IOT, and AR industries to empower AI companies with Testin's high quality training data service solution.

