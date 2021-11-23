Testing Before Turkey, Covid Holiday Planning

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans make their final plans to gather for Thanksgiving, Sterling Pathology is urging people to plan on rapid and PCR tests to prevent holiday spread of Covid-19.

"Rapid tests and PCR tests are effective weapons against the spread of Covid-19," added Dr. Yang, Sterling Pathology medical director. "We want to make sure that as we gather for the holidays that we are doing everything we can to be Covid-conscious."

The tests Sterling Pathology offers are FDA-authorized for emergency use authorization (EUA) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pathology and genomics lab offers tailored programs that allow large organizations like schools, businesses and governments to administer and oversee scalable testing. But the lab has also been offering testing for individuals too.

"We promote scalable testing because it helps alleviate strain on communities," said Dr. Yang. "But regardless of the size of institution or gathering, we need diligent testing, especially around holiday gatherings."

Sterling Pathology's molecular testing is capable of detecting active COVID-19 infections in the human body. Unique genetic markers of the virus can be found in RNA that only remains in the body while the virus invades and replicates itself.

The benefits of molecular testing is its sensitivity in detecting active infections, allowing patients to receive appropriate treatment options from their Care Provider, and take measures to prevent spreading the infections.

