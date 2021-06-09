Testing for Latent Infection in Tuberculosis Testing Market Spurs Best Control Practices, Valuation to Rise at CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuberculosis testing has advanced continuously over the years to help in the diagnosis of TB and occupies a key role in preventing its transmission. Adoption of infection control practices has propelled healthcare providers in collaboration with government to identify at-risk populations. The high mortality of pulmonary tuberculosis has led to remarkable advancements in culture-based tests.

Tests to identify Mycobacterium tuberculosis in the body, a gold standard for testing, has been extensively helpful in reducing the burden of active tuberculosis. Advances in such tests are expanding the avenue in the tuberculosis testing market. However, Mantoux TST needs a follow-up tests, and has shown limited success in confirming TB disease in the individual. The lack of TST antigen is a key factor for its limited efficacy in developing world.

The global tuberculosis testing market stood at US$ 2.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,399.8 Mn with the CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Tuberculosis Testing Market Study

Unmet Need in Latent TB detection to Drive Innovations: The tuberculosis treatment market has evolved on the back of focus on targeted testing in at-risk populations. Particularly, the market is seeing new avenues from the use of testing to promote treatment of latent tuberculosis infection which has high worldwide burden. In the U.S. alone, per the CDC, as many as 13 million people are living with latent TB infection. Case detection for latent TB infections plays a crucial role in reducing tuberculosis prevention, mainly by identifying at-risk populations. In this regard, targeted testing is viewed as an effective approach for reducing the future cases of tuberculosis disease, hereby reducing the burden.

Prevalence of Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Infection Propels Need for Screening: presence of drug-resistant (DR) tuberculosis pose a massive concern for healthcare systems. Per the WHO, there are over half a million new cases of DR TB that are rifampicin-resistant (RR) and multidrug-resistant (MDR). The worrying thing is that the cohort that had undergone treatment shows poor treatment completion rates. Hence, the agency is regularly updating its MDR-TB treatment guidelines. Players in the TB testing market rely on drug susceptibility testing (DST) to identify the source case of DR-TB.

Growing Awareness of TB and Affordability of Tests in Hospitals Boosts Market

Developing regions of the world are seeing rise in awareness of the morbidity of TB and the treatment regimens available at low cost. Hospitals are a key site for TB testing, and they are keen on making such tests affordable. This will expand the revenue prospects in the TB testing market.

Tuberculosis Testing Market: Regional Prospects

Of all the regions, North America held the majority of shares in the global market in 2018

held the majority of shares in the global market in 2018 Strides in bacteriological confirmation, especially screening for drug resistant tuberculosis infection, had made the region generate sizable revenues over the years

Asia Pacific is expected to see substantially lucrative avenues through 2027

is expected to see substantially lucrative avenues through 2027 The growth of the market is likely to be fueled by efforts by NGOs in raising awareness about TB, and launch of better products in the key economies of the region

Tuberculosis Testing Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Growing need for timely treatment is a key factor driving growth in the tuberculosis testing market

Concerted efforts by healthcare systems in eliminating TB in developed world is a key trend enriching the value chain

Worldwide, regular updates in guidelines for latent TB infection testing are boosting opportunity for market players

Tuberculosis Testing Market: Key Participants

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Akonni Biosystems, Inc.

Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

QIAGEN

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

