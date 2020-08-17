Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Application & Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (In-house & Outsourced Services), Application (Consumer Goods & Retail, Agriculture & Food, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Automotive, IT & Telecommunications) & Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The TIC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from USD 204.2 billion in 2020 to USD 243.7 billion.



Factors such as a surge in the illicit trade of counterfeit and pirated goods, the inclination toward outsourcing TIC services, and the high demand for testing services to ensure effective interoperability of connected devices and networks have led to increased demand for TIC services.



TIC market for certification services expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



There has been an increasing demand for certification services owing to the growing number of specified standards by governments and international standardization institutions. Certification demonstrates a company's credibility in the market. To deliver credibility, companies in this market maintain extensive global accreditations and recognitions for certification services. As global markets grow and expand, consumers seek safe, reliable, and eco-conscious products. Certification services ensure product safety and performance attributes. Certification services mainly include customized audit and certification services with reference to quality, health & safety, environment, and social responsibility.



TIC market for outsourced services offering accounted for the largest share in 2020



The TIC market for outsourced services depends on factors such as the industry's requirements and a country's federal structure and administrative rules. Over time, these factors may have a significant impact on the market size, irrespective of the underlying macroeconomic conditions. The push toward outsourcing by manufacturing companies and, in specific instances, the privatization of state-owned laboratories will continue to be a strong factor driving the growth of the TIC market for outsourced services.



TIC market for agriculture and food application to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The TIC market for agriculture and food application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. TIC services for the agriculture industry are required to ensure quality and improve product efficiency. These services also support companies playing a crucial role in trading agricultural commodities and food products by acquiring international certifications. Moreover, changing regulations, especially in the agriculture space, across the world would drive the adoption of TIC services by manufacturers.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for TIC during the forecast period



The TIC market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest CAGR is the presence of giant manufacturing electronic companies in countries such as China, Japan, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Bangladesh. The domestic markets in APAC are growing rapidly owing to the rising per capita income among the middle-class population. Moreover, there is a growing consumer awareness about the importance of certification. TIC players are increasing their horizon by setting up their testing labs in the APAC countries as the potential of APAC countries on the overall various applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in TIC Market

4.2 TIC Market, by Service

4.3 TIC Market, by Application

4.4 TIC Market, by Agriculture and Food Application

4.5 TIC Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Surge in Illicit Trade of Counterfeit and Pirated Goods

5.2.1.2 Inclination Toward Outsourcing TIC Services

5.2.1.3 High Demand for Testing Services to Ensure Effective Interoperability of Connected Devices and Networks

5.2.1.4 Advancements in Networking and Communication Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Diverse Standards and Regulations Among Many Different Nations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for TIC Services Globally

5.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Adoption of Advanced Technologies by Smaller TIC Players

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.2 Key Industry Trends

5.3.3 Pest Analysis

5.3.3.1 Political Factors

5.3.3.2 Economic Factors

5.3.3.3 Social Factors

5.3.3.4 Technological Factors

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on TIC Market

5.4.1 COVID Drivers

5.4.1.1 Increased Demand for TIC Services in Healthcare Industry

5.4.1.2 Rise in Adoption of TIC Services to Ensure Food Safety

5.4.2 Post-COVID Challenges

5.4.2.1 Post-COVID Challenges Faced by Testing, Inspection, and Certification Industry Players



6 TIC Market, by Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Certification Services

6.3 Testing

6.3.1 Food and Drugs Testing Has Led to Increase in Demand for TIC Services

6.4 Inspection

6.4.1 Inspection Services Allow Products to Meet Industry Standards and Government Norms to Minimize Losses Due to Defective Products

6.5 Certification

6.5.1 Compliance to Ensure Marketability of Product is Achieved Through Certification Services

6.6 Others



7 TIC Market, by Sourcing Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Outsourced Services

7.3 In-House Services

7.3.1 In-House Testing Services to Continue to Capture Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

7.4 Outsourced Services

7.4.1 Market for Outsourced Services to Grow at Higher CAGR During 2020-2025



8 TIC Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Agriculture and Food

8.3 Consumer Goods and Retail

8.4 Agriculture and Food

8.5 Chemicals

8.6 Construction and Infrastructure

8.7 Energy & Power

8.7.1 Increasing Demand for Nuclear, Wind, and Solar Sources Propel TIC Market Growth

8.7.2 Energy Sources

8.7.2.1 Nuclear

8.7.2.2 Wind

8.7.2.3 Solar

8.7.2.4 Alternative Fuels

8.7.2.5 Fuel Oils and Gases

8.7.2.6 Coal

8.7.3 Power Generation

8.7.4 Power Distribution

8.7.5 Asset Integrity Management Services

8.7.6 Project Lifecycle Services

8.7.7 Others

8.8 Industrial and Manufacturing

8.9 Medical and Life Sciences

8.10 Mining

8.11 Oil & Gas and Petroleum

8.12 Public Sector

8.12.1 Product Conformity Assessment (PCA) Requires TIC Services to Ensure Products Meet Country-Level Regulations

8.12.2 Product Conformity Assessment Services

8.12.3 Monitoring Services

8.12.4 Valuation Services

8.12.5 Others

8.13 Automotive

8.13.1 Vehicle Inspection Services (Vis) in Automotive Industry Foster Growth of TIC Market

8.13.2 Electrical Systems and Components

8.13.3 Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Battery Systems

8.13.4 Telematics

8.13.5 Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants

8.13.6 Interior and Exterior Materials and Components

8.13.7 Vehicle Inspection Services (Vis)

8.13.8 Homologation Testing

8.13.9 Others

8.14 Aerospace

8.15 Marine

8.16 Railways

8.17 Supply Chain and Logistics

8.18 It and Telecom

8.19 Sports & Entertainment



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking Analysis: TIC Market

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.3 Innovators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.3.5 Strength of Service Portfolio

10.3.6 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.4.1 Service Expansions

10.4.2 Service Launches and Developments

10.4.3 Acquisitions

10.4.4 Partnerships and Agreements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 Sgs Group

11.2.2 Bureau Veritas

11.2.3 Intertek

11.2.4 Dekra Se

11.2.5 Eurofins Scientific

11.2.6 Tv Sd

11.2.7 Dnv Gl

11.2.8 Tv Rheinland

11.2.9 Applus+

11.2.10 Als Limited

11.2.11 Tv Nord Group

11.2.12 Lloyd'S Register Group Limited

11.2.13 Mistras

11.2.14 Element Materials Technology

11.2.15 Ul LLC

11.3 Other Important Players and Associations

11.3.1 Irclass

11.3.2 Qs Testing

11.3.3 Thomas Bell-Wright International Consultants

11.3.4 TIC Sera

11.3.5 Hohenstein

11.3.6 Apave International

11.3.7 Sai Global

11.3.8 Astm International

11.3.9 Vde Testing Institute

11.3.10 Keystone Compliance

11.3.11 Washington Laboratories Ltd.

11.3.12 Force Technology

11.3.13 Kiwa Inspecta

11.3.14 Rina S.P.A.

11.3.15 Technick Inpekcia

11.3.16 Trk Loydu

11.3.17 Safety Assessment Federation (Safed)

11.3.18 Hv Technologies Inc.

11.4 Key Innovators

11.4.1 Avomeen Analytical Services

11.4.2 Envigo

11.4.3 Gateway Analytical

11.4.4 Medistri Sa



12 Adjacent and Related Markets

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Limitations

12.3 TIC Ecosystem and Interconnected Markets

12.4 Automotive TIC Market, by Application

12.4.1 Electrical Systems and Components

12.4.2 Electrical Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Battery Systems

12.4.3 Telematics

12.4.4 Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants

12.4.5 Interior and Exterior Materials and Components

12.4.6 Vehicle Inspection Services (Vis)

12.4.7 Homologation Testing

12.4.8 Others

12.5 Automotive TIC Market, by Region

12.5.1 North America

12.5.2 Europe

12.5.3 Apac

12.5.4 Row



13 Appendix

