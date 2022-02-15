Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan | 3.26% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Market-Size Volume, Share, Demand Growth, Major Companies

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key segments of TIC Market in Japan

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The testing, inspection, and certification market share growth in Japan by the in-house segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in investment by automotive manufacturers in necessary in-house infrastructures such as test and measurement equipment and skilled personnel to perform automotive TIC activities in their manufacturing facilities, including in-house testing of the electronic control unit (ECU) and other core components

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including AmSpec Services LLC, Apave Group, Bureau Veritas SA, COTECNA INSPECTION SA, Intertek Group Plc, Japan Inspection Co. Ltd., SGS SA, TUV Rheinland AG, TUV SUD, and UL LLC among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Type (in-house and outsourced) and Service (testing and inspection service and certification service)

Vendor Insights-

The testing, inspection, and certification market in Japan is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market.

AmSpec Services LLC- The company offers wide range of analyses on a multitude of products and also offers professional and reliable inspection services to its clients.

Bureau Veritas SA- The company offers testing and certification services focusing on different categories such as high chair, badminton racket.

The company offers testing and certification services focusing on different categories such as high chair, badminton racket. COTECNA INSPECTION SA- The company offers testing services that ensure the products meet all necessary quality, safety and sustainability standards.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan Driver:

Increase in vehicle recalls due to the failure of various parts and components:

For instance, in April 2019, Suzuki recalled 2 million vehicles due to improper inspections and several other faults, including false fuel efficiency data. In March 2020, Toyota Motor Corp recalled 3.2 million vehicles across the world to address the fuel pump issue that results in engine stalling. In January 2020, Honda Motor Co. recalled 57,377 vehicles of 16 models, including the Life mini-vehicle, in Japan due to defective Takata Corp. airbags. Such incidences have increased the need for strict TIC of vehicles during manufacturing to prevent crashes and reduce human and financial losses, which is likely to fuel the demand for TIC services during the forecast period.

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan Trend:

Emergence of digital TIC:

Many TIC service providers harness cutting-edge technologies such as robotics and analytics to transform their service offerings. Physical inspection of vehicles is widely being replaced by digital inspection, predictive maintenance, and integrated sensors. For instance, smart sensors integrated into vehicles provide a constant stream of data. The use of smart sensors enables round-the-clock remote monitoring and inspection capabilities of vehicles. This reduces the need for on-site physical inspections and provides secure data generation and analyses. Moreover, the implementation of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) is helping in opening up significant opportunities in TIC. Advances such as digital TIC for vehicles provide growth opportunities and help OEMs improve their profit margins. Such factors will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Testing, Inspection and Certification Market in Japan Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.94% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.26 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Japan at 100% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AmSpec Services LLC, Apave Group, Bureau Veritas SA, COTECNA INSPECTION SA, Intertek Group Plc, Japan Inspection Co. Ltd., SGS SA, TUV Rheinland AG, TUV SUD, and UL LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

In-house - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Outsourced - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Testing and inspection service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Certification service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AmSpec Services LLC

Apave Group

Bureau Veritas SA

COTECNA INSPECTION SA

Intertek Group Plc

Japan Inspection Co. Ltd.

SGS SA

TUV Rheinland AG

TUV SUD

UL LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

