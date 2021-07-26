Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market worth $ 324.32 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

JERSEY CITY, N. J., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market" By Sourcing Type (In-house Services, Outsourced Services), By Service Type (testing, inspection, and certification), By Application (Consumer Goods and Retail, Agriculture and Food, Chemicals, Healthcare), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market was valued at USD 222.35 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 324.32 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.21% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3794

Browse in-depth TOC on "Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market Overview

Outsourcing TIC services to third-party service providers is a long-standing business practice used by many product and component manufacturers to ensure adherence to national and international quality and safety standards, as well as to reduce recall costs and improve production efficiency by shifting non-core tasks, operations, jobs, or processes to an external third-party specialist.

Outsourcing allows organizations to dedicate more resources towards strengthening their core business processes, cut operating expenses, and provide faster and better services.59% of businesses use outsourcing to cut their costs which allows for increased production and process efficiency, which contributes to an improvement in the company's net profits. Another reason for the growth of The TIC industry is stringent government requirements on food and consumer product testing, required inspection rules, and the growing trade of consumer products.

Key Developments in Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market

In December 2019 , SGS established a new textile laboratory in Ethiopia to provide a comprehensive range of testing services for apparel and textile items.

, SGS established a new textile laboratory in to provide a comprehensive range of testing services for apparel and textile items. In February 2019 , Intertek announced that it would broaden its electromagnetic compatibility testing capabilities to include electromagnetic fields. This extension is concerned with human exposure in the workplace and the measurement of such EMF fields to ensure employee safety at work.

The major players in the market are SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas S.A. (France), Intertek Group Plc. (U.K.), TÜV Süd AG (Germany), Dekra SE (Germany), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), TÜV Rheinland AG Group (U.S.), Element Materials Technology Ltd. (U.K.), Lloyd's Register Group Limited (U.K.), APPLUS+ (Spain).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market On the basis of Sourcing type, Service Type, Application, and Geography`.

Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market, By Sourcing type

In-house services



Outsourced services

Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market, By Service type

Testing



Inspection



Certification



Others

Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market, By Application

Consumer Goods and Retail



Agriculture and Food



Chemicals



Healthcare



Energy and Power



Industrial manufacturing

Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly And Test (OSAT) Market Geographical Analysis, Segment Analysis, Key Developments And Forecast, 2020-2027

Outsourced Sales Service Market By Type (Online Service and Offline Service), By Application (Small Businesses, Medium-Sized Businesses, And Large Businesses), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Continuous Testing Market By Service (Managed Service and Professional Service), By Interface (Web, Desktop, and Mobile), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Digital Inspection Market By Dimension (2D and 3D), By Technology (Machine Vision, Metrology and NDT), By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Verticals (Manufacturing, Electronics and Semiconductors, Oil and Gas, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 5 penetration testing companies in the online security market

Visualize Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research