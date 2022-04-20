Testing tech news(TTN) - Leading Software Testing & QA Online Social Network, crosses 3000 members less than 6 months after launch

A community of software testers and young entrepreneurs. Driving Innovation, empowering Connectivity. Global Software Testing & QA Online Network.

SYDNEY, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Testing tech news(TTN), the only online global social networking platform for testing & QA professionals, has crossed the distinctive mark of 3000 members (and counting). TTN was conceptualized and architected by serial entrepreneur Niranjan Limbachiya (Founder & CEO - KiwiQA) after he realized that there is no dedicated hangout place where testers can learn, grow, and prosper in their careers.

The mission of TTN is to empower more than one million software testing professionals by connecting the essential dots - knowledge, experience, and human connections.

Since its inception in 2021, TTN has helped several QA professionals accelerate their careers by enhancing their QA skills. The immense value offered by TTN can be seen in its steady 35 per cent month-over-month (MoM) growth.

Members of TTN can also learn from their peers and build a personal brand that will help them in the long run. Meaningful networking, knowledge sharing, and QA-centric virtual events are some of the critical features loved by members of TTN.

On this monumental occasion, Niranjan Limbachiya, Creator of Testing tech news, said, "In a world of rapid change, the specialized social network is the best way to navigate our careers, build new practices, and experience interests. Hence we're building a software testing world where testers have a decent place to collaborate with creative minds through the power of human connection and create an iconic personal brand that gives software testers hope for a better future."

Software automation majors like AccelQ, KiwiQA, Practitest, Inflectra, and AutomatePro are some of the early supporters who believed in the insane vision of TTN. However, their early support has helped TTN grow at a much faster pace!

Are you a QA professional looking to learn and grow in your career? Then, it's time you join Testing tech news (TTN) today!

About Testing tech news (TTN)

Testing tech news (TTN) is a global social network for QA professionals. It was built with the vision to empower the members through meaningful connections, co-creating & co-learning, and impactful knowledge sharing.

TTN social network provides a place for professionals in the same industry or with similar interests to share their insights and experiences, ask for guidance, and build valuable connections.

You can join the network to experience the best in action - https://www.testingtechnews.com/

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12914074



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Testing Tech News (TTN)