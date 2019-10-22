Testing, Testing, One, Two…Pizza Hut Tests Two New Product Innovations

"We innovate for human's sake and we'll win on taste—PERIOD. At Pizza Hut we don't do anything halfway and improving the customer experience and delivering a better tasting pizza is our core mission," said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. "When we talk about feeding more possibilities we mean it—and I can't wait to share these two new industry-changing innovations with our customers."

Pizza Hut partnered with Zume, a company pioneering the shift to a more sustainable future of food, to design a way to put a round pizza in a round box. Not only does the round box contain less overall packaging compared to a typical square pizza box, it's also industrially compostable (where available) and interlocks easily to ensure a smoother delivery. In other words, no pizza insurance policy needed and freed up space in the fridge for leftovers. Following the event in Phoenix, Pizza Hut will look at ways to roll the box out more widely in the near future.

"This revolutionary round box—the result of a two-year journey—is the most innovative packaging we've rolled out to date," said Nicolas Burquier, chief customer & operations officer, Pizza Hut. "The round box was engineered to make our products taste even better—by delivering hotter, crispier pizzas. This box is a win, win—it will improve the pizza-eating experience for our customers and simplify the operating experience for our team members."

"Pizza Hut is an undisputed leader in its use of technology to deliver on its promise of hot, fast and reliable food," said Alex Garden, Chairman and CEO of Zume, Inc. "We're thrilled to support Pizza Hut's packaging efforts to provide its fans with a great pizza-eating experience."

Hot off the heels of last month's Stuffed Cheez-It™ Pizza launch, this limited-time test run of the plant-based Italian sausage topping marks the second venture for Pizza Hut and Kellogg. The new Garden Specialty Pizza will feature Incogmeato™ Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms and banana peppers and will be served exclusively on Pizza Hut's large, hand-tossed crust.

"Incogmeato™ is a new-to-the-world brand created to challenge convention on delicious plant based food," says Wendy Davidson, Kellogg Away from Home President. "Pizza Hut is the innovation leader in its category and we are excited to partner with them to develop a tasty, first-ever plant-based pizza to satisfy what flexitarians are seeking today."

Customers in the Phoenix area are encouraged to stop in at the Pizza Hut restaurant located at 3602 E. Thomas Rd tomorrow (Oct. 23 at 11:00am MT) to be among the first to try the limited-run Garden Specialty Pizza, served in the new round box featuring Pizza Hut's green roof logo, while supplies last. This new product combo will be sold for $10 and be available in-store only. All proceeds raised from the sale of the Garden Specialty Pizza and round box during the one day event in Phoenix on 10/23 will be donated to Arizona Forward, a Phoenix-based sustainability organization.

To stay up to date on the latest from Pizza Hut, follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. For more information, visit Blog.PizzaHut.com or head to PizzaHut.com to order now.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut and its franchisees operate over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com . Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

Contact:

Brett LeVecchio, Pizza Hut

972.338.6730 / Brett.LeVecchio@yum.com

SOURCE Pizza Hut

Related Links

http://www.pizzahut.com

