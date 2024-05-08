Testmate Health Raises $6M In Seed Funding For First Low-Cost, At-Home STI Diagnostic Test

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Testmate Health , a pioneer in at-home testing solutions, has secured USD $6 million in seed funding to develop an industry-first, low-cost, over-the-counter (OTC), self-test for sexually transmitted infections (STI), starting with chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Current tests for these most commonly reported notifiable infections in the United States require in-clinic office visits and results can take days. Testmate Health's simple urine test is designed to provide lab-quality results at home in under 30 minutes.

Testmate Health founder and CEO Dr. Siew-Veena Sahi's prior research at the World Health Organization revealed the lack of cheap and accurate STI tests, leading her to develop Testmate's urine-based DNA platform detection technology.

Testmate Health founder and CEO Siew-Veena Sahi, M.D. is an expert in sexual health diagnostics. Her research at the World Health Organization emphasized the absence of cheap and accurate STI tests, leading her to develop Testmate's revolutionary urine-based DNA platform detection technology. This seed round, led by RH Capital, with participation from The Helm, Zürcher Kantonal Bank, Amboy Street Ventures, Lichtsteiner Foundation, and Dartlabs.io, will enable Testmate to speed up product development and market validation. "We want to help end the silent epidemic of sexually transmitted infections for chlamydia and gonorrhea," says Sahi. "Through Testmate's low-cost, DNA platform detection technology, we're empowering individuals to take control of their sexual health with accessible, accurate, and easy self-testing solutions."

Elizabeth Bailey, lead investor from RH Capital, noted, "We believe Testmate's approach to at-home STI testing addresses a critical healthcare need to improve access to essential diagnostics while ensuring the highest standards of accuracy and privacy."

In the United States, 1 in 5 people have an STI and 85% of these infections are asymptomatic. Left untreated, chlamydia and gonorrhea are two of the leading infective causes of infertility worldwide.

Discreet testing available over-the-counter is expected to dramatically increase disease detection and treatment, reducing the possibility of infertility, chronic pain, and complications during pregnancy and childbirth. Testmate's proprietary STI self-test will be the first to make at-home STI testing as ubiquitous as an at-home pregnancy test.

