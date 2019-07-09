TestMax, The Creator Of LSATMax And Pioneer Of LSAT Prep On Mobile, Releases Stand Alone Prep Test App That Allows Students To Simulate The New Digital LSAT

VENICE, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Practice LSATs by LSATMax" is a new mobile app that allows students to simulate the digital LSAT experience on every officially released LSAT ensuring that upcoming takers will be prepared for the first digital LSAT administration on July 15, 2019.

The app's user experience mimics the real digital LSAT, including the following features:

Digital timer with a five-minute warning

Resize, highlight and underline text

Collapse, expand and eliminate answer choices

Flag questions for review

Jump to specific questions

No internet connection required

"Practice LSATs by LSATMax" is available to download for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and comes with a free digital practice LSAT.

When students complete this practice LSAT, they receive a detailed score report with analytics highlighting their strengths and weaknesses. They can also watch video explanations for the questions and access message boards for additional discussions.

Students then have the option to purchase every LSAT Prep Test in-app with newer LSATs priced at $9.99 and older LSATs starting at $2.99. Students who qualify for an LSAC Fee Waiver will have complimentary access to all the Prep Tests.

"As the pioneer of mobile LSAT prep, we also prioritized being the first company to offer a stand alone app for students to properly simulate the digital LSAT," said Mehran Ebadolahi, CEO of TestMax and graduate of Harvard Law School, who scored 174 on his LSAT. "While we already offer this functionality in our award-winning LSATMax app, we wanted to lower the entry price for students who cannot afford our comprehensive course, so they can still take advantage of our app's unique ability to simulate the digital LSAT."

The first digital LSAT will be administered to 50% of July 2019 takers and will be fully integrated across North America as of the September 2019 LSAT.

For more information: https://testmaxprep.com/lsat

About TestMax

TestMax is the leader in comprehensive app-based prep courses, transforming the standardized test prep industry with its BarMax, LSATMax and GREMax apps.

About LSATMax

LSATMax is the pioneer of comprehensive LSAT prep on mobile and is the only course to offer students lifetime access at an unbeatable price.

SOURCE TestMax

