Testosterone replacement therapy market: North America to account for 58% of market growth, Driven by initiatives to increase awareness about hypogonadism among the population - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The testosterone replacement therapy market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% and register an incremental growth of USD 402.87 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Company profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market 2022-2026

The testosterone replacement therapy market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers testosterone replacement therapy using Androgel, which is used to treat adult males with low or no testosterone due to certain medical conditions.

The company offers testosterone replacement therapy using Androgel, which is used to treat adult males with low or no testosterone due to certain medical conditions. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp.: The company offers testosterone replacement therapy using Natesto.

The company offers testosterone replacement therapy using Natesto. Antares Pharma Inc.: The company offers testosterone replacement therapy using Tilando, an oral treatment.

The company offers testosterone replacement therapy using Tilando, an oral treatment. Bayer AG: The company offers testosterone replacement therapy using tools that allow for easy testosterone conversion and free testosterone calculation and provide an algorithm for diagnosis and treatment of hypogonadism.

The company offers testosterone replacement therapy using tools that allow for easy testosterone conversion and free testosterone calculation and provide an algorithm for diagnosis and treatment of hypogonadism. Clarus Therapeutics Inc.: The company offers testosterone replacement therapy using Jatezno capsules, which are used for adult males in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone.

The company offers testosterone replacement therapy using Jatezno capsules, which are used for adult males in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone. Eli Lilly and Co.

Endo International Plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global testosterone replacement therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 58% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing cases of hypogonadism and the rising awareness about the treatment of testosterone deficiency and erectile dysfunction are driving the growth of the regional market.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as initiatives to increase awareness about hypogonadism among the population, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and untapped potential in developing countries. However, the availability of generics is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into injectables, topicals, and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Related Reports:

The total wrist replacement market size is expected to increase by USD 165.9 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.9%. The growing number of road accidents and fatal sports injuries is notably driving the total wrist replacement market growth, although factors such as the lack of skilled surgeons may impede the market growth.

The knee replacement market size is expected to increase by USD 2.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.92%. The technological advances and new product launches are notably driving the knee replacement market growth, although factors such as high implant prices coupled with decreasing reimbursement may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this testosterone replacement therapy market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026.

Detailed information on factors that will drive testosterone replacement therapy market growth during the next five years.

Precise estimation of the testosterone replacement therapy market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

The growth of the testosterone replacement therapy industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW).

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of testosterone replacement therapy market vendors.

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 135 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 402.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp., Acrux Ltd., Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., Antares Pharma Inc., Aytu BioPharma Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, BIOTE MEDICAL LLC, Cipla Ltd., Clarus Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly, and Co., Endo International Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Simple Pharma Co. UK Ltd., Upsher Smith Laboratories LLC, and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio health care market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Injectables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Injectables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Injectables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Injectables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Injectables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Topicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Topicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Topicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Topicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Topicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 89: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Exhibit 92: Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Antares Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 95: Antares Pharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Antares Pharma Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Antares Pharma Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Antares Pharma Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Bayer AG

Exhibit 99: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 100: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.7 Clarus Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 103: Clarus Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Clarus Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Clarus Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 106: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Endo International Plc

Exhibit 109: Endo International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 110: Endo International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Endo International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 112: Endo International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Endo International Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 114: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 118: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 The Simple Pharma Co. UK Ltd.

Exhibit 122: The Simple Pharma Co. UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: The Simple Pharma Co. UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: The Simple Pharma Co. UK Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio