Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market to Reach $2.9 billion Globally, by 2032 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in prevalence of hypogonadism and insurance coverage for testosterone replacement therapy are expected to drive the growth of the testosterone replacement therapy market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market by Product Type (Injectables, Topical, and Other), Active Ingredient (Testosterone Cypionate, Testosterone, Testosterone Enanthate, Testosterone Undecanoate, and Others), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the testosterone replacement therapy market was valued at $ 1.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $ 2.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report on Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Forecast - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08394

Prime determinants of growth

The market for testosterone replacement therapy is anticipated to experience substantial growth due to an increased prevalence of hypogonadism, heightened awareness regarding men's health and overall well-being, and surge in geriatric population.

Report coverage and details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $1.9 Billion Market Size In 2032 $2.9 Billion CAGR 4.20 % No. Of Pages In Report 270 Segments Covered Product Type, Active Ingredient, And End User Drivers Surge In Prevalence of Hypogonadism.

Rise In Geriatric Population

Insurance Coverage Available on The Testosterone Replacement Therapy Opportunities Technological Advancement in The Testosterone Replacement Therapy Restraints Side Effects Associated with The Testosterone Replacement Therapy.

2023 Recession Impact Analysis

The 2023 recession had moderate impacted the testosterone replacement therapy.

The economic uncertainty has led to the decreased disposable income, which has negatively impacted the testosterone replacement therapy

However, the market is expected to recover owing to rise in geriatric population and surge in prevalence of hypogonadism.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A08394

The injectables segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product type, the injectables segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for almost three-fourths of the testosterone replacement therapy revenue. This is attributed to the high adoption of injections owing to cost effectivity and high efficiency of the testosterone injections. However, other segment is expected to register fastest growth owing to increasing adoption of the prolong release implants.

The testosterone cypionate segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By active ingredient, the testosterone cypionate segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the testosterone replacement therapy revenue. This growth is attributed the high adoption of testosterone cypionate. However, testosterone undecanoate segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to availability of testosterone undecanoate in topical and injectable formulation.

The clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By end user, the clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the testosterone replacement therapy revenue. This is attributed to the fact that specialty clinics such as urology clinics cater large male patient base suffering from hypogonadism.

For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08394

The North America to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Region wise, the North America accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the testosterone replacement therapy revenue owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure and rise in geriatric population. However, Asia-Pacific segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to surge in incidence of hypogonadism and rise in prevalence of obesity.

Leading Market Players

AbbVie Inc

Besins Healthcare SA

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acrux Ltd.

Endo International Plc

Biote Medical, LLC

Pfizer Inc.

Insud Pharma S.L

Marius Pharmaceuticals

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the testosterone replacement therapy. These players have adopted strategies such as acquisition to increase their market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research