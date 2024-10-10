TestSprite Announces Early Access to AI-Powered Fully Autonomous Software Testing

AI Software Test Tool Boosts Productivity with Self-Serve QA for Developers and Small Teams Complementing AI-based Coding Tools

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TestSprite, a new company pioneering AI-powered autonomous software testing, today announced its Early Access Program, open for a limited time on a first-come, first-served basis. TestSprite will soon unveil its end-to-end, AI-powered QA tool that fully automates testing back-end and front-end systems, freeing developers from traditional software QA that requires time-consuming setups. With a single click, TestSprite's fully autonomous AI will construct and execute comprehensive test plans, managing the coding, debugging, analysis and reporting.

TestSprite backend testing

As AI and machine learning technologies advance at blazing speed, software developers have quickly adopted AI co-pilot testing tools. However, these AI tools still require tedious steps and manual intervention. TestSprite's approach represents a transformative leap, significantly improving software quality and accelerating deployments, thereby turbo-charging developer and small team productivity.

According to Verified Market Research, the global automation testing market is projected to grow from $33.32 billion in 2023 to $121.47 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 19.36 percent. This growth underscores the escalating demand for innovative solutions like TestSprite's approach.

TestSprite works with a single click to initiate test object interpretation, while allowing developers to add relevant documentation and use natural language prompts. Its autonomous approach then automatically recognizes, constructs, and executes a comprehensive testing development cycle, including:

Back-end Testing: API functional testing, error handling, boundary testing, authorization and authentication, security, and load testing.

API functional testing, error handling, boundary testing, authorization and authentication, security, and load testing. Front-end UI Testing: Interactive component functionality, workflow validation, and UX consistency.

Interactive component functionality, workflow validation, and UX consistency. Debugging and Root Cause Analysis : Providing analytics and insights to test execution results, identifying failures and anomalies, and leveraging AI's expertise to determine potential root causes and suggest possible fixes.

: Providing analytics and insights to test execution results, identifying failures and anomalies, and leveraging AI's expertise to determine potential root causes and suggest possible fixes. Comprehensive Reporting: Illuminating all test cases, generated test code, execution results, and identified issues.

Traditional testing methods and current AI co-pilot testing tools can fall short – requiring tedious, complex setups, demanding frequent manual intervention, and ongoing testing maintenance. Additionally, their testing coverage is often incomplete. TestSprite's autonomous approach overcomes these challenges and shortcomings. It streamlines the entire process, eliminating the need for complex setups while integrating seamlessly with existing workflows – all with minimal developer input.

TestSprite's comprehensive approach substantially reduces the risk of missed bugs, edge cases, and compliance issues, enhancing overall software quality and security.

"Traditional software testing has become a significant bottleneck for developers, consuming valuable time and stifling innovation," said Yunhao Jiao, co-founder and CEO of TestSprite. "Our AI-powered autonomous testing approach revolutionizes this process and unburdens developers, allowing them to focus on creating exceptional software. We're thrilled to arm developers with a first-of-its-kind transformative AI tool to accelerate their productivity, enabling them to bring high-quality applications to market faster than ever."

Sign Up for Early Access

Coders, developers at SMEs, or smaller development organizations interested in self-serve testing and QA are invited to sign up here to try TestSprite's fully autonomous testing product, targeting general availability in late October. Priority access will be given to developers willing to share feedback and help refine its fully autonomous, end-to-end testing tool.

About TestSprite

Based in Seattle, Washington, TestSprite is pioneering the industry's first fully autonomous AI-powered software testing tool. TestSprite accelerates software release cycles up to ten times faster by eliminating tedious manual testing. The company's innovative solution leverages advanced AI and machine learning to deliver comprehensive test coverage with minimal developer input. TestSprite empowers developers to focus on innovation, enhancing productivity and driving faster time-to-market. Its mission is to revolutionize software testing, making it efficient for teams worldwide.

Media Contact:

Carmen Hughes

[email protected]

650-576-6444

SOURCE TestSprite