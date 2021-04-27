TestZone Adds Tech Specialist David Orelowitz To Executive Suite

"David is a seasoned technologist with a proven track record, and we are thrilled he has joined the TestZone team," says David Greenstein, TestZone co-founder and CEO. "There is much more to be done to help make spaces safer and technology will take a lead role in that effort via the integration of state of the art technologies into our platform. David's expertise elevates our ability to lead the world in health security innovation."

With 25 years on Wall Street including more than 20 years at Goldman Sachs, he has architected and delivered many innovative and transformational technical solutions to difficult real world problems. He was a significant early contributor in a number of startup businesses within Goldman Sachs including Prime Brokerage, Private Wealth Management Collateralized Lending, Transaction Banking amongst others. David specializes in high volume data processing (for which he holds two patents) and analytics and his technical skills earned him the title of Goldman Sachs Technical Fellow. He also served as Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage Technology during a four year tenure at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

TestZone provides comprehensive turnkey programs to keep spaces safer. Programs include expert consultative design that may include symptom screening, hygiene and sanitation measures, behavior change communications, fully-staffed onsite and at-home viral testing, and contact tracing. All of this is coordinated and managed at the individual level through an innovative app which allows reporting and tracking of symptoms, test appointments and results, contacts, and vaccination records.

"I'm very excited to be joining a world-class team of scientific and public health professionals dedicated to developing processes and systems designed to make the world safer," says Orelowitz. "The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way American businesses build and implement employee health and wellness programs, probably forever. Our solutions enable businesses to keep the doors open by keeping the people safe amid always evolving health threats."

Orelowitz earned his BSc Engineering (Electrical)) at University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, and his BSc Computer Science at the University of Cape Town in South Africa. He serves as a long time executive board member of The New Jewish Home, a comprehensive, mission-driven nonprofit health care system serving older New Yorkers since 1848.

About TestZone

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, TestZone, Inc. is a global health security company at the forefront of the science that provides universities and businesses with multi-layered turnkey health security screening programs to identify health threats quickly and take action to mitigate spread. Founded by a group of recognized leading experts in medical science and public health, TestZone creates customizable onsite solutions that combine screening, behavioral and IT systems to make spaces safer. For more information connect on LinkedIn or visit https://www.testzonedx.com/ .

SOURCE TestZone