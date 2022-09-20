TET Events is Gathering Fintech Professionals at the San Francisco City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The host of the intimate Fintech and DeFi Retreat gatherings, TET Events, will be announcing details about its new publication: The Financial Columnist. The announcement will be made during a unique event hosted at the San Francisco City Hall called Fintech Gala 2022.

The event will feature high quality professional networking and 4 State of The Industry addresses:

State of Fintech Funding , by Sheel Mohnot , Co-founder & GP, Better Tomorrow Ventures

, by , Co-founder & GP, Better Tomorrow Ventures State of Financial Crimes , by Aaron G. Tapp , Criminal Investigative Division, Deputy Assistant Director Branch II, FBI

, by , Criminal Investigative Division, Deputy Assistant Director Branch II, FBI State of Crypto , by Denelle Dixon , CEO and Executive Director of Stellar Development Foundation

, by , CEO and Executive Director of Stellar Development Foundation State of Payments, by Wade Arnold , CEO, Moov Financial

"Faster Payments and Software companies are evolving the payments landscape and redefining the onboarding and user experiences for small businesses and consumers respectively. I am looking forward to sharing our insider's view on the topic with the fintech community during the State of Payments Address at Fintech Gala 2022," says Wade Arnlod, CEO of Moov Financial.

One of the most talked about topics this year was of course Crypto.

"This year has put crypto and blockchain squarely in the mainstream conversation. More and more people – from policymakers and regulators to consumers and businesses – are asking questions about what this industry will do to reimagine the financial system. I am delighted to share how these conversations are moving to action during the State of Crypto Address at Fintech Gala 2022" says Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director, Stellar Development Foundation.

Who is attending?

The Gala is an industry wide gathering, with attendee roles ranging from: Marketing, Product, and Business Development to Sales, Engineering to CxOs.

The current attendee list includes: investors, fintech, banking, cybersecurity and legal professionals.

Date / Time

October 6th, 2022

6pm - 10pm PST

Limited registration for Fintech Gala 2022 is currently available at: www.fintechgala.com

