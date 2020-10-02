Tetakawi to Open New Industrial Park in Hermosillo, Sonora

The Industrial Park's first client, CAID Group, Division of Samuel, Son & Co., is a U.S.-based provider of fabrication and precision machining services and will occupy its building in mid-October. The first speculative building will measure 35,000 square feet and be completed in late October.

Rio Sonora is a 210-acre development whose masterplan allows for over 7 million square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space. For lease and built-to-suit options are available, all of which are supported by the infrastructure necessary to sustain world-class manufacturing.

As with Tetakawi's other Manufacturing Communities, Rio Sonora tenants gain access to a complete range of on-site services including recruitment support and HR administration; facilities maintenance; accounting; and import and export assistance, among many others. Employee busing, medical services, and controlled access security are a few of the benefits offered to encourage recruitment from the local area.

With its focus on supporting manufacturers involved in the automotive, aerospace, electronics, furniture, and medical manufacturing industries, the company expects the Rio Sonora Manufacturing Community to become an epicenter of advanced manufacturing in Northwestern Mexico.

As the largest employer in the state of Sonora, with 17,000 employees, Tetakawi has seen firsthand the demand for manufacturing infrastructure increase in the region.

The company has two other industrial parks in the state: Roca Fuerte in Guaymas and Bella Vista in Empalme.

"Rio Sonora will help further position the state of Sonora and Hermosillo as a destination location for foreign direct investment in Mexico's manufacturing sector," Seldner added.

Since 1986, no one has helped more companies investigate, launch, operate, and thrive in Mexico more than Tetakawi. With 24,000 employees in Mexico, 75 clients from around the world, and six locations in Mexico, Tetakawi has grown into Sonora's largest privately-owned company. For more information, visit tetakawi.com.

