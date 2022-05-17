Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. & Bharat Biotech Ltd. | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the licensing agreements, rising cases of tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis, and the increasing government initiatives regarding vaccination and immunization. However, the high cost of healthcare is hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The tetanus toxoid vaccine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., AJ Vaccines AS, Amson Vaccines and Pharma Pvt Ltd., Avalon Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech Ltd., CSL Ltd., Dano Vaccines and Biologicals Pvt. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grifols SA, Incepta Vaccine Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Microgen, Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd., and Zoetis Inc., etc.

Few companies with key offerings

Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., - The company is involved in the manufacturing, export, and distribution of generic, branded, and other allied pharmaceutical products.

The company is involved in the manufacturing, export, and distribution of generic, branded, and other allied pharmaceutical products. Avalon Pharma Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers Tetanus toxoid vaccine adsorbed 5lf injection, which helps to develop immunity by initiating a mild infection.

The company offers Tetanus toxoid vaccine adsorbed 5lf injection, which helps to develop immunity by initiating a mild infection. Bharat Biotech Ltd. - The company offers tetanus toxoid vaccines such as Comvac 3 and Comvac 4.

The company offers tetanus toxoid vaccines such as Comvac 3 and Comvac 4. Emergent - The company offers a tetanus toxoid vaccine named BioThrax (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed).

The company offers a tetanus toxoid vaccine named BioThrax (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed). GlaxoSmithKline Plc - The company offers Tetanus toxoid vaccines such as Boostrix and Boostrix IPV.

The company offers Tetanus toxoid vaccines such as Boostrix and Boostrix IPV.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the tetanus toxoid vaccine market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Age Group, the market is classified into Neonatal and adults.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW).

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.7 Performing market contribution North America at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., AJ Vaccines AS, Amson Vaccines and Pharma Pvt Ltd., Avalon Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech Ltd., CSL Ltd., Dano Vaccines and Biologicals Pvt. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grifols SA, Incepta Vaccine Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Microgen, Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd., and Zoetis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Age Group



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Age Group

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Age Group - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Age Group - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Age Group

Exhibit

26: Chart on Comparison by Age Group

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Age Group

5.3 Neonatals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Neonatals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Neonatals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Neonatals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Neonatals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Adults - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Adults - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Adults - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Age Group

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Age Group ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Avalon Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Avalon Pharma Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Avalon Pharma Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Avalon Pharma Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Bharat Biotech Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Exhibit 92: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 96: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 97: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 98: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 99: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 101: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Panacea Biotec Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Panacea Biotec Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Panacea Biotec Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 109: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Sanofi

Exhibit 113: Sanofi - Overview



Exhibit 114: Sanofi - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Sanofi - Key news



Exhibit 116: Sanofi - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Sanofi - Segment focus

10.11 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

