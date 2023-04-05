Tetanus toxoid vaccine market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2026: Licensing agreements to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tetanus toxoid vaccine market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.17 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.3%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. Licensing agreements are driving market growth. These agreements enable companies to expand the reach of their products to various countries with relatively less involvement and risk. For instance, Genticel SA has licensed its Vaxiclase technology to Serum Institute of India Ltd. (SIIL). Similarly, the licensing and marketing between Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Takeda) and Biological E. Ltd. (BE) expedited the development and delivery of low-cost combination vaccines, including DTaP vaccines. Such agreements benefit market vendors, which will fuel the growth of the global tetanus toxoid vaccine market during the forecast period. Discover more insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine Market 2022-2026

Chart & data table on comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of tetanus toxoid vaccine market

The market is segmented by age group into neonatals and adults

The neonatals segment account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Neonatal tetanus is one of the main causes of neonatal mortality due to its high fatality rate of 80%-100%. The disease is more prevalent in rural areas, especially in low-income countries, due to unclean environments and lack of adequate sterile procedures. However, immunization with tetanus toxoid vaccines can prevent neonatal tetanus. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

To procure the data - Buy report!

Chart & data table on market size and analysis of key countries

The market is segmented by region into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). An analysis of key leading countries has been included. North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the tetanus toxoid vaccine market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The high coverage provided to end-users will drive the tetanus toxoid vaccine market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on the market dynamics and segmentations, view a PDF sample!

The report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of vendors listed below

Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

AJ Vaccines AS

Amson Vaccines and Pharma Pvt Ltd.

Avalon Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Bharat Biotech Ltd.

CSL Ltd.

Dano Vaccines and Biologicals Pvt. Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Grifols SA

Incepta Vaccine Ltd.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Microgen

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd.

Zoetis Inc.

Download a sample

Market dynamics

New product launches are a key trend in the market. Vendors adopt strategies such as new product launches to sustain themselves in the competitive market. They invest in developing innovative and advanced tetanus toxoid vaccines to increase their foothold. For instance, in November 2021, Stablepharma Ltd. developed a thermally stable version of the Td vaccine using the patented StablevaX formulation in partnership with BB-NCIPD Ltd. (Bul Bio). In September 2020, Sanofi Pasteur India announced the launch of Tetraxim (DTaP-IPV), a vaccine that prevents diseases such as diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and polio among children. Such new product launches will support the tetanus toxoid vaccine market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost of healthcare is challenging market growth. Healthcare services in the US are more expensive when compared to other countries. The high cost of healthcare in such countries discourages patients from getting tetanus toxoid vaccination. In developing countries, the absence of proper healthcare infrastructure and low government aid in the form of medical expense reimbursement pose a challenge for patients. These factors, in turn, will negatively impact the tetanus toxoid vaccine market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this tetanus toxoid vaccine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tetanus toxoid vaccine market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the tetanus toxoid vaccine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the tetanus toxoid vaccine market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tetanus toxoid vaccine market vendors

Related Reports:

The mono vaccine market size is expected to increase by USD 2.8 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. The market is segmented by type (meningococcal vaccine, Japanese encephalitis vaccine, hepatitis vaccine, yellow fever vaccine, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The increase in the pediatric population is one of the key factors driving the global mono vaccine market growth. However, challenges associated with the development, storage, and handling of vaccines are the major challenge to the market growth.

The human vaccine market size is expected to grow by USD 20.37 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.73%. The market is segmented by route of administration (intramuscular, subcutaneous, oral, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increase in investments in the vaccines segment is notably driving the human vaccine market growth, although factors such as concerns about the safety of vaccines may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., AJ Vaccines AS, Amson Vaccines and Pharma Pvt Ltd., Avalon Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech Ltd., CSL Ltd., Dano Vaccines and Biologicals Pvt. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grifols SA, Incepta Vaccine Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Microgen, Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd., and Zoetis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Age Group



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Age Group

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Age Group - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Age Group - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Age Group

Exhibit

26: Chart on Comparison by Age Group

26: Chart on Comparison by Age Group

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Age Group

5.3 Neonatals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Neonatals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Neonatals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Neonatals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Neonatals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Adults - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Adults - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Adults - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Age Group

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Age Group ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Avalon Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Avalon Pharma Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Avalon Pharma Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Avalon Pharma Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Bharat Biotech Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Exhibit 92: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 96: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 97: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 98: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 99: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 101: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Panacea Biotec Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Panacea Biotec Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Panacea Biotec Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 109: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Sanofi

Exhibit 113: Sanofi - Overview



Exhibit 114: Sanofi - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Sanofi - Key news



Exhibit 116: Sanofi - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Sanofi - Segment focus

10.11 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio