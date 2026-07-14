Tether Backs Pact Labs to Put Digital Dollars in Every American Paycheck

Series A round with strategic investment from Tether and participation from Blockchange Ventures and Lasagna will make PACT the infrastructure layer for USA₮ across payroll, earned wage access, credit, and payments.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pact Labs today announced its Series A financing, anchored by a strategic investment from Tether, the world's largest company in the digital asset ecosystem, with participation from Blockchange Ventures and Lasagna. The $7 million round will accelerate the buildout of infrastructure, bringing USA₮, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A., which Tether has collaborated to launch, to payroll, earned wage access, credit, and payments for millions of American workers.

America's $10 trillion payroll system still runs on rails built decades ago. Workers wait weeks for money they've already earned — and paid over $12 billion in overdraft fees last year waiting. PACT's infrastructure tokenizes the paycheck, making wages instant, credit programmable, and payments 24/7.

"With Tether as our strategic partner, USA₮ becomes the digital dollar working Americans actually use — every payday."

"USA₮ was built to serve real people, and nothing is more real than a paycheck," said Bo Hines, CEO of Tether USA₮. "Pact Labs gives us the rails to put digital dollars designed to be compliant with U.S. regulations directly into the hands of millions of American workers — faster, cheaper, and without the intermediaries that slow them down."

Through its SDKs, Pact Labs has already deployed hundreds of thousands of embedded wallets and live stablecoin payroll flows across enterprise platforms, with additional partnership announcements to follow.

About Pact Labs

Pact Labs is the development and infrastructure-building arm of PACT, responsible for designing and deploying the technical systems that power the PACT protocol and its consumer products. Pact Labs builds the core wallet, data, and payment infrastructure, and smart contract architecture that connect the PACT Protocol to real-world fintechs and their end users. Its integrations have facilitated over $1.9 billion in credit across emerging markets and now powers compliant on-chain payroll infrastructure in partnership with Payactiv and Tether's USAT. Pact Labs operates as a key member of the PACT Consortium, providing the technical foundation that the Consortium's global network of fintechs, asset managers, and infrastructure partners depend on. Follow Pact Labs online: X | Web

About PACT Foundation

PACT is the orchestration layer for global stablecoin finance, providing a protocol that connects fintech platforms, stablecoin issuers, and institutional capital onto a single programmable settlement layer. The PACT protocol provides permissioned smart contracts built on a permissionless settlement layer, enabling fintech platforms to plug directly into stablecoin rails without rebuilding existing backends. Core capabilities include 24/7 on-chain settlement replacing legacy ACH infrastructure, autonomous stablecoin liquidity routing for payroll, lending, and EWA, and automated reconciliation that eliminates intermediaries and distributes value in real time. PACT is the infrastructure layer powering compliant, global stablecoin finance at scale. Follow PACT online: X | Telegram | Discord | Medium | Web

About USA₮

USA₮ is a dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Anchorage Digital Bank that Tether, the global leader in stablecoin technology, has collaborated to launch. Purpose-built to serve the U.S. market and support American regulatory standards, USA₮ is a foundational rail for the next generation of American commerce, trade, and finance.

USA₮ underscores Tether's commitment to driving U.S. dominance and leadership in the evolving digital asset economy. As part of the broader Tether ecosystem, USA₮ aims to set a new benchmark in the U.S. for utility-driven stablecoins designed to deliver long-term value, strong governance, and real-world applications.

Media Contact:

Brady Nagel

Head of Marketing, Pact Labs

[email protected]

SOURCE Pact Labs