Tethr Receives "Hot Vendor" Award for Conversational AI by Aragon Research

News provided by

Tethr

13 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Vendors selected for the Hot Vendors report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tethr, a leading provider of conversation intelligence software, today announced it has been included in the Hot Vendors in Conversational AI 2023 report by Aragon Research, Inc. Aragon presented the award on December 5, 2023, at Transform 2023, the independent research company's annual awards ceremony.

Tethr's platform analyzes customer interactions across channels and delivers agent and customer insights to grow revenue, decrease customer churn, and reduce operational costs. With prescriptive dashboards and over 1400 out-of-the-box insights categories, Tethr enables contact center leaders to see how their agents are performing, what factors are impacting customer sentiment, and how they can improve their service delivery. Tethr's predictive AI models, including CSATai and the Tethr Effort Index, help businesses understand how customers feel about their service and sales interactions and what actions they are likely to take. The goal of these solutions is to empower businesses to make informed decisions to improve the overall customer experience.

"We're honored to be a 2023 Hot Vendor in the Conversational AI category," says Robert Beasley, CEO of Tethr. "We believe it's a testament to the depth of insights and speed to value our customers see with Tethr. Unstructured conversation data contains a wealth of insights into the customer experience, and Tethr makes those insights actionable."

Aragon Research honored all of its awards recipients during Transform 2023. Now in its 13th year, this annual awards ceremony recognizes Hot Vendors, Innovators, and Women in Tech award winners.

About Tethr:

Tethr is an AI-powered conversation intelligence platform that turns unstructured customer conversation data into insights, enabling contact centers to improve agent performance, combat churn, reduce operational costs and identify new business opportunities. It gives contact center and CX leaders a 360-degree view of every customer interaction. Backed by over a decade of customer service and experience research, Tethr delivers easy-to-read reports and dashboards that empower contact center leaders to reduce operational costs, decrease churn, and increase customer satisfaction. Industry leaders in financial services, insurance, consumer services, and more use Tethr to build a better customer experience. To learn more, visit tethr.com.

Disclaimer:

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

CONTACT: 
Dean Cruse
512-657-8927
dean.cruse@tethr.com

SOURCE Tethr

