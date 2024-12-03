TETON HELPS WOUNDED VETERANS HEAL WITH DONATION TO MOUNTAIN VALOR FOUNDATION

Utah-based outdoor gear manufacturer donates equipment to nonprofit organization that helps veterans access the outdoors

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teton, a leading outdoor gear manufacturer renowned for comfortable, dependable products that are easy to set up and easy on the wallet, today announced a partnership with Mountain Valor Foundation to support their annual mountain camping excursion. This year, Teton donated assorted sleeping bags, tents, cots, sleeping pads and pillows to the nonprofit for use in outdoor experiences benefitting wounded veterans and first responders.

"We fight for a better future for our wounded veterans and first responders, and working with Teton makes this fight both more meaningful and more manageable," said Zack Kelemen, president and founder of Mountain Valor Foundation. "The benefits of camping and other outdoor recreational activities on the mind and body are significant and provide a powerful opportunity for veterans to bond, heal and grow together. With Teton's donation and on-going support of our annual excursion, Mountain Valor Foundation will empower even more veterans through greater accessibility to nature."

In 2024, Teton's donation included over a dozen sleeping bags rated for at least zero degrees, a six-person tent along with cots, mats and pillows. The gear was used by a group of participating veterans who engaged in various outdoor activities throughout the inaugural excursion like mindfulness walks, guided meditation and survival skills training in addition to peaceful downtime in the wilderness.

This year's excursion marked Mountain Valor Foundation's inaugural event as a formal nonprofit organization, with the goal to launch a movement to help wounded veterans transition from surviving to thriving. Teton is committed to helping more people get outdoors and as part of this movement will continue to donate and work with Mountain Valor to identify opportunities for collaboration in the coming years.

"At Teton, we believe that outdoor experiences should be about the memories, not the gear," said Jeremy McLerran, vice president of marketing for Teton. "When you have the right gear, the memories are always better. With our donation and support for Mountain Valor Foundation, we strive to make incredible memories for these honored veterans."

Throughout 2024, Teton has donated gear to other initiatives and organizations, including the One Utah Campout and Camping in Color, to further its mission of helping everyone enjoy the outdoors.

ABOUT TETON

Teton is a Utah-based outdoor gear manufacturer focused on helping everyone – from first-time adventurers to seasoned outdoor enthusiasts -- enjoy the outdoors. Teton makes comfortable, dependable gear that is easy to set up, easy to put away and easy on the wallet. Teton products include oversize sleeping bags that feel cozy rather than cramped, affordable backpacks, best-selling hydration systems, tents that actually fit the number of people featured on the box, blankets, cots and sleeping pads. All are backed by a lifetime warranty and are designed to improve outdoor accessibility and comfort. Learn more at TetonGear.com.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALOR FOUNDATION

Mountain Valor Foundation, established concurrently with Mountain Valor Research, is dedicated to making an immediate and lasting impact on the lives of wounded veterans and first responders. The foundation's initiatives offer reprieve from everyday life and aim to heighten awareness about the disproportionately high rates of PTSD and suicide within the community. Learn more at MountainValor.org.

